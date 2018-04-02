© Pixabay, Skeeze

Sinclair Reporter To Trump: Attacking Independent Media Is Not Funny

Shafaq Naveed
“When media giants gobble up local news stations, there are repercussions,” Mary Nam, a lead anchor at a Sinclair-owned local channel tweeted.

 

 

Sinclair Broadcast Group recently made headlines after people slammed the company for making its anchors read propaganda scripts that did nothing but added more fuel to President Donald Trump’s rhetoric of calling every news outlet who didn’t agree with him as “fake news.”

Naturally, people were not happy with the blatant silencing of freedom of speech.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, also called out Sinclair for its biased coverage, making reporters attack mainstream media outlets. 

 

Unsurprisingly, after reporters read the propaganda scripts, the commander-in-chief tweeted in favor of the company.  “So funny to watch Fake News Networks, among the most dishonest groups of people I have ever dealt with, criticize Sinclair Broadcasting for being biased,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Sinclair is far superior to CNN and even more Fake NBC, which is a total joke.”

But one reporter, who belonged to Sinclair-owned local TV station KOMO 4, made it very clear to Trump that this was not funny. She made it clear corporate giants dictating reporters to read scripted lines was not a joke.

She then turned to the point of media consolidation.

Sinclair Broadcast group is in the process of acquiring Chicago-based Tribune Media. The group owns almost 200 local television stations across the country and if they buy out Tribune, they will get control over 42 more stations.

After gaining a massive local viewership, if the company keeps brainwashing people with right-wing political messages, it could lead to dangerous consequences.

According to the Pew Research Center, almost 85 percent of Americans trust local news outlets, higher than the 77 percent for family or friends.

The merger, "will help it spread its conservative propaganda further across the country," stated liberal media activist group Media Matters for America.

Famous former CBS news anchor Dan Rather also criticized the pro-Trump media group for their practices that discredit journalism.

 

Meanwhile, people on Twitter commended Nam for her integrity and honesty.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trump Backs Sinclair After Viral Video Shows Propaganda Tactics

Thumbnail / Banner : Pixabay, Skeeze

