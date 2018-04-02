Sinclair Reporter To Trump: Attacking Independent Media Is Not Funny

“When media giants gobble up local news stations, there are repercussions,” Mary Nam, a lead anchor at a Sinclair-owned local channel tweeted.

Actually, this isn't funny at all.

None of it.

When media giants gobble up local news stations, there are repercussions. And since you brought it up first this morning, will your admin green light the Tribune buyout? https://t.co/9Udm54LLOx — Mary Nam (@Mary_Nam) April 2, 2018

Sinclair Broadcast Group recently made headlines after people slammed the company for making its anchors read propaganda scripts that did nothing but added more fuel to President Donald Trump’s rhetoric of calling every news outlet who didn’t agree with him as “fake news.”

Naturally, people were not happy with the blatant silencing of freedom of speech.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, also called out Sinclair for its biased coverage, making reporters attack mainstream media outlets.

Local news stations now required by Sinclair Broadcasting to parrot the talking points of the President, moving America one step closer to its own version of state run media. And another freedom is assailed under this Administration. https://t.co/LwBnqdhM3b — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 2, 2018

Unsurprisingly, after reporters read the propaganda scripts, the commander-in-chief tweeted in favor of the company. “So funny to watch Fake News Networks, among the most dishonest groups of people I have ever dealt with, criticize Sinclair Broadcasting for being biased,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Sinclair is far superior to CNN and even more Fake NBC, which is a total joke.”

But one reporter, who belonged to Sinclair-owned local TV station KOMO 4, made it very clear to Trump that this was not funny. She made it clear corporate giants dictating reporters to read scripted lines was not a joke.

She then turned to the point of media consolidation.

Sinclair Broadcast group is in the process of acquiring Chicago-based Tribune Media. The group owns almost 200 local television stations across the country and if they buy out Tribune, they will get control over 42 more stations.

After gaining a massive local viewership, if the company keeps brainwashing people with right-wing political messages, it could lead to dangerous consequences.

According to the Pew Research Center, almost 85 percent of Americans trust local news outlets, higher than the 77 percent for family or friends.

The merger, "will help it spread its conservative propaganda further across the country," stated liberal media activist group Media Matters for America.

Famous former CBS news anchor Dan Rather also criticized the pro-Trump media group for their practices that discredit journalism.

News anchors looking into camera and reading a script handed down by a corporate overlord, words meant to obscure the truth not elucidate it, isn't journalism. It's propaganda. It's Orwellian. A slippery slope to how despots wrest power, silence dissent, and oppress the masses. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) April 2, 2018

Meanwhile, people on Twitter commended Nam for her integrity and honesty.

I hope #TheResistance follows & stands with @Mary_Nam - an anchor & Sinclair employee who dared stand up to Trump/Sinclair, putting her job at risk. Don't make it easy to fire her. Reward her speaking up on principle. We'll need many to show fortitude. https://t.co/drJ3WnMm0H — DJ Hurls (@djhurls803) April 2, 2018

Respect! — Jesse Jones (@JesseKIRO7) April 2, 2018

.YES- thank you @Mary_Nam for being unafraid to say the blatantly obvious. We are journalists. We must hold our own industry accountable with the same fearlessness with which we use to report our stories. Proud to have you as a colleague. — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) April 2, 2018

Thanks for speaking out. Everyone affiliated with @WeAreSinclair should be doing the same. Unfortunately, our anchors from @KATUNews have yet to do so. It was painful to see local on-air personalities become a sounding board for corporate interests. #WhatWouldMurrowDo — Paul Wagner (@pmwagner) April 2, 2018

