Meet Sister Jean, The Real Star Of The NCAA Tournament

The Loyola University Chicago Ramblers will play in the NCAA's Final Four in nearly 55 years after the heart-pounding win against Kansas State by 78-62 in the South Regional final on March 24.

It's a historic moment for the team but the real star, for many, is their 98-year-old chaplain, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt.

For nearly a quarter of a century, Sister Jean has been leading the players before each game - and she plans on to continue doing that for as long as she can.

"When people say, 'Why do you do this? You must be awfully tired,' I said, 'What difference does it make at 98, whether I'm tired or not?'" Sister Jean told CNN.

"But the other thing is that I feel that's what I'm called to -- is to minister. And I want to do that. I talk very honestly with the young men. I talk honestly with everybody."

Her fame has also led to a boom in Sister Jean merchandize, which includes Sister Jean T-shirts, licensed Sister Jean socks and bobbleheads, of course.

In fact, Phil Sklar, co-Founder and CEO at National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, has said Sister Jean has become the best-selling bobblehead in the history of the company. Some have even called her the most popular religious licensing icon since the Pope.

Tom Sorboro, a senior associate athletic director at the school, told ESPN, Sister Jean happily "gave her blessings" for the licensing. She didn't ask anything for herself.

The Loyola's win and the ensuing additional surge in Sister Jean's popularity has been overwhelming for the chaplain herself, when she told USA TODAY Sports she was wondering how "this whole thing actually mushroomed so quickly."

But she is having a good time.

"You're a celebrity," CNN's Coy Wire pointed out while interviewing Sister Jean.

"I know," she said. "That's what they tell me. You probably know, I corrected the reporter the other day. She said, 'You're national.' I said, 'No, we're international.'"

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters