Chicago Nun Shines With Perfect First Pitch At White Sox Game

Sister Mary Jo Sobieck is ruling the hearts of sports fans after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. It was amazing.

Mercy, Sister Mary Jo! pic.twitter.com/oM9jBDT5N7 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 19, 2018

Marian Catholic High School's Sister Mary Jo Sobieck is the definition of sportsmanship.

The nun became a viral sensation and started ruling the hearts of various sports fans across the globe after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago White Sox.

It was perfect.

Before she delivered that startling pitch, she also showed the audience some of her tricks.

The nun bounced the ball on her inner elbow like a pro before delivering a strike to Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito.

"That was awesome," Giolito said after the game. "She had a whole routine. She had it planned out. I was just lucky to be back there. She threw a perfect pitch."

She was so precise with her technique that she also got appreciated by the White Sox manager.

"She was pretty good, actually," said Rick Renteria. "We talked to her a little bit but before we were talking to her, she was talking to someone and she wanted to warm up. She had a mitt and a ball. She gave him the mitt. She stepped back at about 45 feet and threw a bullet," he explained.

He later had a chat with the nun and discovered that she used to play center and short in softball and volleyball while attending The College of St. Scholastica in Minnesota after she graduated from school in 1987.

When he asked Sister Mary Jo Sobieck if she would like to play for them in a game, she happily agreed.

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Quinn Harris, Icon Sportswire via Getty Images