Sixth-Grader Gets Second Chance After Teacher Donates Kidney

An Atlanta-area teacher decided to help a young boy by donating his kidney to him. He said his own son suffered kidney problems in the past so he decided to act.

A 12-year-old student is getting a second chance at living a better life thanks to his technology teacher’s decision to be his living kidney donor.

Sixth-grader Kaden Koebcke was diagnosed with a kidney disease at age 2. When he turned 5, he got his first kidney transplant thanks to his father, who stood in as a donor. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out.

“It came back so badly that they had to remove it within five days of them putting it in, so that — that definitely didn't go as planned,” Koebcke told reporters.

Unsure of what to do to save their kid’s life, as he requires a living kidney donor, the family launched a Facebook page to ask for help.

That’s when William Wilkinson, Koebcke’s technology teacher, stepped in.

Cami Koebcke, the sixth-grader’s mom, told reporters that the teacher came by their house to give them the good news that a perfect match had been found.

“He says, ‘Well, do you guys really wanna know?’ And we said, ‘Yeah, we wanna know, we wanna thank him,’” she said.

“And you know, He's like, 'Well, it's me.' And I mean it just — I mean ... it was unbelievable,” she said.

"I really didn't know what to say," Kaden Koebcke said. "I was almost crying. I was really happy to find out I had a donor."

The Grace Christian Academy teacher told reporters that he, too, had a personal experience involving his son that reminded him of Koebcke.

"My son was actually in kidney failure when he was 2-and-a-half," Wilkinson explained. "So, I remember being in that position as a parent wanting someone to help."

According to Kaden’s Kidney Search page, the surgery has already produced good results, as Kaden Koebcke’s new kidney is already starting to work as it should.

In a special thank you post, the page explained that the Koebckes moved to Atlanta at the same time that Wilkinson’s family did, and that they were grateful for his heroic act.

Thanks to Wilkinson's selfless attitude and decision to help a child in need, the young boy may soon be able to live a normal life without being hooked up to a machine. And for that, we all must thank Wilkinson and people like him for putting the needs of others before his own.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Keith Bedford