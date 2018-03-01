‘Smallville’ Actress Was Second-In-Command Of NXIVM’s Secret Sex Cult

According to a whistleblower, Allison Mack helped form the secret “sorority.” She also reportedly introduced corporal punishment into the cult.

Fans of the hit CW series “Smallville” were left in shock when it was revealed Allison Mack, who plays Chloe Sullivan on the show, was a member of Keith Raniere’s sex cult — and a high ranking one at that.

Raniere’s, the founder of so-called “self-help” company, NXIVM, was arrested in Mexico earlier this week after he was accused of sex trafficking and abusing women in his sex cult.

“As alleged, Keith Raniere displayed a disgusting abuse of power in his efforts to denigrate and manipulate women he considered his sex slaves,” said FBI official William Sweeney. “He allegedly participated in horrifying acts of branding and burning them, with the co-operation of other women operating within this unorthodox pyramid scheme. These serious crimes against humanity are not only shocking, but disconcerting to say the least, and we are putting an end to this torture today.”

After his arrest, a group of panicking women “chased the car in which the defendant was being transported in their own car at high speed.”

Turns out, one of the women in the footage was reportedly Mack.

According to former NXIVM spokesman Frank Parlato, who has a blog that exposes the inner working of Raniere’s secret sex cult, Mack helped form the secret “sorority,” also known as Dominos Obsequious Sororium (DOS), which translate into “Master Over the Slave Women.”

“DOS operates as a master-slave hierarchy, with Raniere at the top and Mack as his immediate subordinate,” said Daily Mail. Women were kept strictly on a diet of 500-800 calories a day because Raniere liked thin women and fat interfered with his “energy levels.” The women, who were considered slaves, had to immediately answer Raniere’s summon any time he texts them or calls them and were only allowed to have sex with him. They also had to recruit slaves of their own or they would be “beaten with a paddle on their buttocks.”

Parlato alleged it was Mack herself who lured as many as 25 women into the cult and introduced corporal punishment. He also said Mack had assumed control of Jness, a NXIVM women’s group that taught women empowerment.

“Since Miss Mack has assumed control of both organizations, Jness is evolving into a training ground and recruitment camp for women who may qualify for the teachings of DOS. The ‘cream’ of Jness women are invited to join DOS, and the ‘cream’ of DOS women are invited to join Mr. Raniere’s harem [subject to his approval],” he said.

Parlato also said Mack was recruited into the group by her “Smallville” co-Star Kristen Kreuk. However, Kreuk has denied any knowledge of the sexual slavery cult and said she was never part of the “inner circle” or ever recruited sex slaves.

“When I was about 23, I took an Executive Success Programs/NXIVM “intensive,” what I understood to be a self-help/personal growth course that helped me handle my previous shyness, which is why I continued with the program,” said Kreuk to BuzzFeed. “I left about five years ago and had minimal contact with those who were still involved. The accusations that I was in the “inner circle” or recruited women as “sex slaves” are blatantly false. During my time, I never experienced any illegal or nefarious activity. I am horrified and disgusted by what has come out about DOS.”

Interestingly, another former member of the group, Susan Done, who once ran NXIVM’s training center in Washington, had a lot to say about the arrest.

“The first few days I was in shock, we’ve waited so long for it to happen,” she told Hollywood Life. “Shortly after I left NXIVM, I was made aware that the New York Attorney General wanted to talk to me and a few other people about the illegal stuff that had been happening. And this was years ago, we thought something would come out of that and nothing did. It took the whole DOS sex being exposed to really get results.”

She also voiced out the probability that Mack would be next to be arrested.

“I was told she loved to be called madam. I watched the video of the raid that happened in Mexico and I was shocked by how much Allison has changed” Done said. “I didn’t even recognize her at first, she just looks so terrible. Dazed, confused, and very thin. I expect she’ll be arrested next.”

