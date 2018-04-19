© Reuters

Twitter Drags Ted Cruz For Writing Praise Of Former Nemesis Trump

Daniel Moritz-Rabson
During the presidential campaign, President Donald Trump frequently insulted Sen. Ted Cruz and his family, prompting protracted fighting between the two candidates.

Sen. Ted Cruz, extensively mocked by President Donald Trump as “Lyin’ Ted” in the presidential campaign, penned a magnanimous tribute to his former rival in Time magazine’s 2018 edition of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Social media users and journalists ripped into the senator’s laudatory blurb.

“President Trump is a flash-bang grenade thrown into Washington by the forgotten men and women of America. The fact that his first year as Commander in Chief disoriented and distressed members of the media and political establishment is not a bug but a feature.

The same cultural safe spaces that blinkered coastal elites to candidate Trump’s popularity have rendered them blind to President Trump’s achievements on behalf of ordinary Americans. While pundits obsessed over tweets, he worked with Congress to cut taxes for struggling families. While wealthy celebrities announced that they would flee the country, he fought to bring back jobs and industries to our shores. While talking heads predicted Armageddon, President Trump’s strong stand against North Korea put Kim Jong Un back on his heels.

President Trump is doing what he was elected to do: disrupt the status quo. That scares the heck out of those who have controlled Washington for decades, but for millions of Americans, their confusion is great fun to watch,” Cruz’s flattery read.

During the presidential campaign, Trump frequently insulted Cruz and his family. The president posted an image of Melania Trump next to an unflattering photo of Heidi Cruz, the senator’s spouse, and implied that Ted Cruz’s father played a role in the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.

Cruz returned the insults by calling Trump a “sniveling coward,” “pathological liar,” and “serial philanderer.” Cruz hit back to the denigration by portraying himself as a candidate who respected morality, tweeting, “Donald, real men don’t attack women. Your wife is lovely, and Heidi is the love of my life.”

The two politicians have since stopped fighting and ate dinner together at the White House last year. While they may have compromised and left their previously hostile relationship in the past, the general public is struggling to understand how Ted Cruz has so quickly forgiven the president.

When announcing at the 2016 Republican National Convention that he wouldn’t be endorsing Trump, Cruz said he didn’t have any intention of being “a servile puppy dog and say thank you very much for maligning my wife and maligning my father.” Two months later, though, he supported Trump’s presidential bid.

The senator seems to have moved from a hesitant and delayed endorsement to full support of the president. His decision to offer such unnecessary backing of Trump hints at Cruz’s unyielding pursuit of political mobility and his continued intention to rise higher in the country’s political hierarchy.

While Cruz is attempting to cull favor with the president and likely also thinking that his recognition of Trump supporters may increase his popularity with the president’s base, his support primarily appears as a denunciation of moral standing to gain political currency.

