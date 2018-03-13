Some Prankster Untied Betsy DeVos’ $40 Million Yacht From Dock

Betsy DeVos' $40 million yacht was untied and allowed to float over the weekend, causing some damage. We're sure the education secretary can manage.

BREAKING: Police just released a sketch of the suspects that witnesses observed fleeing the scene after untying Betsy DeVos’ $40 Million yacht. pic.twitter.com/FcA6vbPMAY — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) July 26, 2018

A yacht owned by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was untied from the Huron Boat Basin in northern Ohio over the weekend, and found undocked at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Captain Quintynn Botha called the police, telling them he had seen nothing suspicious the night before.

As Huron, Ohio, police wait on surveillance footage to try to catch who released the yacht, reports show that, perhaps, DeVos won’t mind fixing the $10,000 damage to the $40 million yacht named “Seaquest.” After all, her family own several other luxury boats.

But perhaps, what's more interesting about this story, is that we now know the secretary owns this massively expensive boat, all while trying to cut the education budget by $3.6 billion and securing $1 billion to the voucher program, a policy that allows kids from low-income families to use public funding to attend private institutions.

​As CNN noted, the proposal was duly rejected by Congress, hampering DeVos' plans.

When the news about her yacht was first reported, many pointed out that the wealthy education secretary perhaps “deserves” to have her property vandalized after announcing her plan to cut student loan relief by $13 billion. And considering how much anger she arouses from the majority of the American public, that's not surprising.

Still, we must remember that violence, personal or or property-related, is not the best way to approach our political goals.

When we embrace violence as a way to release our anger instead of focusing on beating them at their own game, we risk losing our moral standing.

Of course, knowing DeVos’ $40 million yacht was released into the ocean does, indeed, sound funny. But hopefully, this won’t send out the message that other more violent approaches to protesting the current administration should be tolerated.

Democrats are already beating Republicans in many local races. And the Resistance movement against President Donald Trump is helping put more women politicians on the map, so there’s no need to vandalize or cause harm to people we don’t agree with.