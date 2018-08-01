American Flag In Wyoming Was Removed And Replaced With Nazi Banner

A Nazi flag was discovered flying in place of an American flag on Monday morning. Officers responded quickly to put the American flag back in its rightful place.

American flag replaced with Nazi flag in Wyoming public park https://t.co/cTRFosT9pn pic.twitter.com/jxYsAYuBTl — The Hill (@thehill) August 2, 2018

Someone hung a Nazi flag on a pole at a city park in Laramie, Wyoming, while the American flag that had flown there previously was crumbled up and discarded with no regard.

City officials are unaware of who unceremoniously and disrespectfully removed the American flag and put the Nazi one in its place. They’re not even sure they could do anything if they did know — no crime technically happened, as the American flag was not destroyed, and the flagpole was not damaged.

Still, the action rightly warranted condemnation, and the Anti-Defamation League issued a strongly-worded statement against it.

“It is appalling and outrageous that anyone would cast aside the American flag in a public park and replace it with an ugly symbol of the Nazi regime,” the statement read in part.

Once someone noticed the Nazi flag on Monday morning, police were immediately notified and arrived on the scene promptly. They removed the Nazi emblem, picked up the American flag, gave it a salute, and placed it back on the flagpole.

Laramie Mayor Andrea Summerville promised that her city would not tolerate future actions like this.

“The City of Laramie will remain watchful for and vigilant against any other use of hateful Nazi symbols or propaganda,” she said.

The Nazi symbol is a message of hate, intolerance, and white supremacy. It deserves to be called out whenever and wherever it is flown. The voices of those against it must be louder than those for it, to let everyone in the community know that prejudice and hate will not be seen as acceptable.

Bannert/thumbnail image credit: Reuters