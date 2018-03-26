'Sometimes Lighter Is Better:' Heineken Under Fire For Racist Ad

“But I gotta just say tho. The ‘sometimes lighter is better’ Heineken commercial is terribly racist omg,” Chance the Rapper wrote on Twitter.

Watch this Heineken commercial where a fair-skinned bartender slides a beer past 3 dark-skinned Black folks (2 women 1 man) to a racially ambiguous fair-skinned woman, and when the drink reaches its desired destination, the words “sometimes ligher is better” pops up on the screen pic.twitter.com/ExIuqN6wOi — LEFT?? (@LeftSentThis) March 26, 2018

Beer company Heineken is under fire after its latest advertisement was slammed by people for being “terribly racist.”

In the 30-second commercial, a bartender slides a bottle of low-calorie Heineken. As the bottle slides down the table, it passes by several people who are dark skinned. In the end, the bottle reaches a fair-skinned woman.

The ad’s slogan, “sometimes lighter is better,” then rolls out on the screen and the woman picks up the bottle and smiles.

The advert created a furor online and people instantly began criticizing the company for the racist move.

Chance the Rapper took to Twitter to register his protest against the advertisement and said it is a tactic used by companies to get popular.

“I think some companies are purposely putting out noticeably racist ads so they can get more views. And that s–t racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn’t help by posting about it. But I gotta just say tho. The ‘sometimes lighter is better’ Heineken commercial is terribly racist omg,” he wrote on Twitter.

Other social media users also followed suit.

“This Heineken light beer commercial is definitely racist. What idiots do they have approving this ad? Fire that person. And the ad agency who developed it should be fired. Period. No excuse for this. I watched the ad. It’s racist,” said a commenter.

Another one wrote, “Imagine creating a racist commercial and being proud of it? LMFAO never giving @Heineken my business again.”

In wake of the ongoing controversy, Heineken pulled the racist ad from television and internet and released a statement.

“Heineken has developed diverse marketing that shows there's more that unites us than divides us. While we feel the ad is referencing our Heineken Light beer, we missed the mark, are taking the feedback to heart and will use this to influence future campaigns,” the statement read.

This is not the first time a company has come out with a racist ad.

In January, H&M was slammed by various customers and rightly so, after the high-end clothing company featured an Africa-American kid wearing a hoodie that read “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle.”

In stark juxtaposition, the ad next to it featured a white kid in a hoodie that read, “Jungle survival expert.”

After severe backlash, H&M apologized on SBS News. “This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologize to anyone this may have offended.”

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Heinz-Peter Bader