Chief Justice’s Son Allegedly Paid 14YO For Sex, Advertise Her To Men

“He also attempted to facilitate the prostitution of the victim to multiple adult men by, among other things, transmitting sexually explicit pictures of her to them negotiating prices.”

The son of a retired Supreme Court chief justice allegedly paid a 14-year-old girl for sexual intercourse, arranged prostitution dates for her with other men and shared images to promote her.

Pascal Calogero III, the son of former Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Pascal Calogero Jr., was recently arrested and charged with conspiring with others to commit sex trafficking of a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), a co-conspirator—identified as J.B. — recruited the now 14-year-old last year to work for him as a prostitute, claiming she would earn $1,000 per day.

However, the indictment said, J.B. later required the victim to hand over all or most of the money.

In addition, to entice potential customers, J.B. allegedly published advertisements on the internet promoting the girl’s sexual services in exchange for money.

According to the investigators of the FBI New Orleans Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force, Calogero III allegedly got in touch with the conspirator when he received emails and text messages containing sexually explicit photographs of the girl from him.

On multiple occasions, the 59-year-old paid at least $120 to engage in vaginal and oral sex with the victim, according to the DOJ. Also, most of the times the crime allegedly took place within Calogero III’s house in Metairie, Louisiana.

Later, the prosecutors claimed, Calogero III began advertising the girl himself and used his home on at least one occasion so the girl could meet a “date.”

“On numerous occasions, he also attempted to facilitate the prostitution of the victim to multiple adult men by, among other things, transmitting sexually explicit pictures of her to them negotiating prices and arranging the times and locations of the prostitution dates, and providing his residence as the location of a prostitution date he arranged for the victim with an adult male,” said the press release.

If the defendant is found guilty, he will reportedly face a maximum term of life imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000 and between five years to a lifetime of supervised release after imprisonment.

As of yet, Calogero Jr., who has served in the Supreme Court for 36 years, longer than any justice in state history, reportedly declined to comment when contacted regarding the allegations against his son.

Calogero III’s arraignment is scheduled for October 10.

Read More Teen Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting A 14YO Girl Won’t Be Jailed

Banner / Thumbnail : Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images