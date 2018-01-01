All The People Trying To Stay Awake During Obama’s SOTU Address

President Obama’s SOTU address was shorter than previous years, but it was still impossible for some to keep their eyes open.

During his State of the Union address, President Obama presented an ambitious vision for America’s future. But though his speech was “without the usual litany of policy prescriptions,” it still couldn’t keep everyone in the audience interested.

Though none apparently slept, many had a hard time staying awake. In the video above some of the audience members seem to be trying their darndest not to dose off.

Recommended: The 5 Bombshells In Obama's State Of The Union Address