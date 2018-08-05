South Africa’s Ruling ANC Party Calls White Land Owners ‘Murderers’

“The biggest mistake we are making is to consult murderers. White people are 9% of the population, they own 79% of land.”

Thanks again for confirming everybodies suspicion. Please see below, and please explain to me how this does not look like your views. pic.twitter.com/LGRj5MBCBe — Geoffness (@TheGeoffness) August 2, 2018

The ruling party of South Africa sparked a widespread outcry after it appeared to call white residents and farm owners “murderers” in a scathing social media post that has since been deleted.

The African National Congress (ANC) sent out the controversial tweet just as the country is getting ready to confiscate white-owned lands without compensation after South Africa’s parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of a motion to amend the country’s constitution and allowed the seizure earlier this year.

“The biggest mistake we are making is to consult murderers. White people are 9% of the population, they own 79% of land,” read the now-deleted tweet. “They never came and consulted us for the land. If they want us to forgive them now, then let us share the land, the mineral resources.”

However, shortly after it was posted, the tweet went viral, drawing fire from critics who claimed the post did nothing but highlight the government’s bias against the white community in the country and branding it “racist.”

In fact, the backlash grew so severe the ANC was not only forced to delete the offending post but also disown it.

The tweet is a contribution/remark made by a member of the public. All tweets are a thread from the contributions made by the public, they are not the views of the ANC. — ANC Parliament (@ANCParliament) August 2, 2018

Given the fact the original tweet did not have any quotation marks nor was it attributed to someone, most social media users refused to buy the party’s attempt to defend itself.

Even if it was genuinely someone else’s tweet which was not the way it tweeted at all! Why on earth would the ANC be so blatantly irresponsible by sharing such racially divisive hatred on a public domain in their @ANCParliament name? — JodiAnne (@JodiSAnne) August 2, 2018

Tweeting 101: if it's not a retweet, or in quotes, or directly attributed to a third party, it's YOUR tweet. — Peter Terry (@PeterTerry3) August 2, 2018

Unacceptable. You can't backtrack now and pretend you didn't didn't say it. According to SA law if you tweet it you said it. Too late buddy. — collyblom (@collyblom) August 2, 2018

And yet you’ve cherry picked racially divisive ones & tweeted them as your own. Any credibility the ANC had as a governing party is long gone. — Sandra Reardon (@ReardonSandra) August 2, 2018

Hand picked and now being used as a lame excuse to sow the seeds of racial hatred. Put it in quotes and show us who's contribution this was. — Share_Trader (@KoosKanmar) August 2, 2018

But you kind of rubber stamped it by putting it verbatim on your timeline. — Ettienne (@E_111_M) August 2, 2018

According to local media, South African government has already lined up at least 139 white-owned farms to be seized without any sort of reimbursement to its owners.

“Both domestic and international investors must appreciate that long-term investment is tied [to] ownership of land by the majority of people,” Zizi Kodwa, an ANC national executive committee member, told City Press. “In other words, if you are talking about sustainable long-term certainty, it is tied to addressing the injustices of the past.”

During his inauguration earlier this year in February, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to transfer land to black people after the government found out that 72 percent of the farmland in South Africa was owned by white farmers as compared to 85 percent after apartheid ended in 1994 and democracy took over.

Read More Gaza Massacre Reminds The World Of The Fight Against Apartheid

Banner / Thumbnail : Rodger Bosch/AFP/Getty Images