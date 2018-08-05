© Rodger Bosch/AFP/Getty Images

South Africa’s Ruling ANC Party Calls White Land Owners ‘Murderers’

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
“The biggest mistake we are making is to consult murderers. White people are 9% of the population, they own 79% of land.”

 

 

The ruling party of South Africa sparked a widespread outcry after it appeared to call white residents and farm owners “murderers” in a scathing social media post that has since been deleted.

The African National Congress (ANC) sent out the controversial tweet just as the country is getting ready to confiscate white-owned lands without compensation after South Africa’s parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of a motion to amend the country’s constitution and allowed the seizure earlier this year.

“The biggest mistake we are making is to consult murderers. White people are 9% of the population, they own 79% of land,” read the now-deleted tweet. “They never came and consulted us for the land. If they want us to forgive them now, then let us share the land, the mineral resources.”

However, shortly after it was posted, the tweet went viral, drawing fire from critics who claimed the post did nothing but highlight the government’s bias against the white community in the country and branding it “racist.”

In fact, the backlash grew so severe the ANC was not only forced to delete the offending post but also disown it.

 

Given the fact the original tweet did not have any quotation marks nor was it attributed to someone, most social media users refused to buy the party’s attempt to defend itself.

 

 

 

 

 

 

According to local media, South African government has already lined up at least 139 white-owned farms to be seized without any sort of reimbursement to its owners.

“Both domestic and international investors must appreciate that long-term investment is tied [to] ownership of land by the majority of people,” Zizi Kodwa, an ANC national executive committee member, told City Press. “In other words, if you are talking about sustainable long-term certainty, it is tied to addressing the injustices of the past.”

During his inauguration earlier this year in February, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to transfer land to black people after the government found out that 72 percent of the farmland in South Africa was owned by white farmers as compared to 85 percent after apartheid ended in 1994 and democracy took over.

Gaza Massacre Reminds The World Of The Fight Against Apartheid

Rodger Bosch/AFP/Getty Images

