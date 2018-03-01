This School Board Member Told A Black Woman To ‘Go Back To Africa’

“Why is it OK for every race to be proud of their heritage except for white people?” posted a South Carolina board member on Facebook.

South Carolina School Board member on a Trump Supporter Facebook page resigns after questioning African American's intelligence and telling a black woman to "Go Back To Africa". The fact he was on a Trump supporter webpage pretty much screams "Racist" https://t.co/Bu7lImvQVV — MikePence'sGayFriend (@KDavisGayFriend) March 27, 2018

A South Carolina school board member reportedly made racist remarks on Facebook, which soon led to his resignation from the position.

Lexington One School District board member Grady Harmon responded to a posting on a Facebook group, called “The Newly Press,” stating: “Why is it OK for every race to be proud of their heritage except for white people?”

Predictably, such blatant display of arrogance from Harmon’s side was bound to spark fury amongst people. Screenshots of his responses to commenters were shared on social media, with one showing the man telling a black woman, “You can always move to Africa.”

Moreover, he also didn’t hesitate before attacking the intellect of African Americans.

The school board member must have realized voicing his derogatory opinions on social media probably wasn’t a great idea, as he soon deleted his comments. But, unfortunately for him, the damage had already been done and screenshots of his responses were already out.

According to the reports, “Newly Press” is a Facebook page catering to supporters of President Donald Trump, with more than 217,000 followers who are fervent advocates of the president and his beliefs. It is hardly surprising that Harmon chose to spew such racist remarks on a Trump supporters’ webpage.

However, Harmon cited “poor health” as the reason for his abrupt resignation.

In a statement from the school board, the rationale for Harmon’s departure was described as, “personal reasons which included that of his health and the health of his immediate family members.”

The members of the Lexington One School District Board later issued a detailed statement:

“The board and administration were deeply offended by the comments, as the statements do not reflect the values of our community or school system,” it read. “As a result, on Monday, March 26, the Board Chair and Board Secretary met with Mr. Harmon, shared the report received and stressed their strong reservations about what was posted. Thereafter, Mr. Harmon submitted a letter of resignation from the board.”

With school board members harboring such disparaging thoughts, one can get wary about the kind of education they are giving to students. Not long ago, a white student told black classmate to “go back” to Africa, which is not different from what Harmon said.

