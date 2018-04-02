Day Care Workers Allegedly Slammed Kids Onto Mats, Walked Over Them

"There were times when their heads were banged around; they were yanked up by their arms," said Sioux Falls Police Public Information officer.

Disturbing news out of Sioux Falls this morning, as two day care workers are accused of abusing children during nap time. https://t.co/aYA1VJF5l8 — Angela Kennecke (@AngelaKennecke) April 2, 2018

Two daycare workers from South Dakota got fired and arrested following accusations of abusing children while they were napping.

The women reportedly lifted kids into the air and aggressively slammed them on sleeping mats. They also stepped over the kids and banged their heads around on multiple instances.

According to the police officers who viewed the surveillance video, the women can be seen abusing children during their nap-time in the Little Blessings Daycare situated in Sioux Falls.

"These two employees would pick up the kids several feet off the ground and slam them onto the sleep mat. There were times they were stepped on. There were times when their heads were banged around; they were yanked up by their arms," said Sam Clemens, Sioux Falls Police Public Information officer.

After viewing the grotesque footage, police arrested Teresa Gallagher, 31, and Kenedi Wendt, 22.

The case of child abuse came under investigation after the parents of a boy filed a report in late February. The unnamed boy accused one of the daycare workers for banging his head on a mat while he was sleeping.

The children who were targeted in the awful nap-time abuses were 3 and 4-years-old, said the police.

The daycare center fired Gallagher and Wendt after viewing the disturbing footage. Both the alleged abusers were arrested on 25 counts of abuse or cruelty to a minor and are being held on $25,000 cash bond.

Ironically, daycare centers across the United States have been harboring child abusers for a while now. The data from 2006 (gathered from a collection of 39 states) revealed 5,321 daycare providers were discovered abusing and neglecting children in their care.

Coming back to the latest sad daycare incident, many people on Twitter called out the authorities for setting the bail at $25,000, and demanded for a stricter punishment for this heinous act.

$25k bond is way too low in my opinion. — CassieJ (@cassiej2017) April 3, 2018

Charges should be First degree Attempted Murder...no excuses — Roc (@cherrocco_berry) April 3, 2018

They have 25 counts and their bail is only $25,000 wtf is that? $1,000 bail each for beating up a 3 year old? — LatrellChokeHold (@ChadNapalm408) April 3, 2018

Oh how cruel!! They should be punished. Really who does things like this to an innocent child???? — @IAmMrsK (@IAmMrsK75) April 3, 2018

They are heartless I will never take my kids to a day care — Keamogetswe (@Keamoge10165311) April 3, 2018

They should be given the death penalty. — Justin (@SoCalJCred) April 3, 2018

