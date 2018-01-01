South Korea To Fight Overtime Epidemic With Computer Shutdown

South Korean employees have to work 2739 hours a year, which is approximately 1000 hours more than any other developed country.

The culture of overwork has taken over the world, with tired employees working relentlessly to meet, often unrealistic, deadlines. There has been a decline in socializing, spending time with family and over all family health.

South Korea has been deemed to have one of the worst working cultures in the world and something is finally being done about it.

The government of South Korea has decided to shut down worker’s computers by 8 p.m. on Fridays to diminish the culture of overtime deep rooted in the society.

The new initiative is to provide some much needed relief to overworked South Korean employees. South Korea has one the longest working hours in the world, with government employees made to work 2739 hours a year, which is approximately 1000 hours more than any other developed country.

The shutdown initiative by the Seoul Metropolitan Government will reportedly work in three phases. The first phase is set to begin on 30th March.

From March 30, all government employees’ computers will be shutdown by 8 p.m.

In the second phase, starting in April, the time limit for a shutdown will be reduced further to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday.

The third phase will commence from May, with a complete computer shutdown by 7p.m. on every Friday.

According to a statement released by Seoul Metropolitan Government, all workers will be subjected to the shutdown; however exemptions to the initiatives maybe provided under special circumstances.

Although the initiative is to bring some relief to the workers, according to an official statement, 67.1percent of government workers have asked to be excused from the forced shutdown.

The decision was expected to be accepted and welcomed after the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development named Korea the worst place for worker productivity in 2014, thanks to its notorious long working hours. The grueling overtime resulted in low productivity, due to over worked and tired workers.

An insider also attributed this low productivity to excessive socializing after office hours as a culture to prove loyalty to the organization which resulted in over worked, tired employees.

Whether or not this initiative works is yet to be seen but it seems South Korea has finally taken a leaf out of Switzerland and Netherland’s books. Both countries have one of the shortest working hours, yet are rated among the highest in competitiveness in the world.

