Korean Man Arrested For Putting On Weight To Avoid Military Duty

The 21-year-old military man was trying to dodge the mandatory military service so he gained nearly 30 kilograms within six months.

A South Korean military man was arrested after he gained weight for a very bizarre reason.

The unidentified man was found guilty of deliberately gaining 30 kilograms within just six months to avoid the mandatory military service. The man ballooned himself up to avoid his military duty in 2016.

The 21-year-old was 180-centimeter tall and weighed 87 kilograms when he graduated from high school in February. He gained weight and became 113.6 kilograms by the time he received a second physical examination in July. The lazy person was charged with a suspended prison sentence by the Cheongju District Court after the reason for him putting on that much of weight was discovered.

After gaining weight, his body mass index became 36.1, which was below the requirement to serve in the military. So the man was ordered to serve in a public position that didn’t require much physical exertion.

His strategy worked for a while but it couldn’t last for long.

After police opened an investigation, they discovered the South Korean man was gaining weight deliberately to avoid his duties. According to the law, a person who tries to find an escape from his duties by self-injury or cheats could face a maximum sentence in jail for five years.

South Korea as a country has made it mandatory for all its male citizens to serve in the military for two years. People try to purposely evade the military service as they aren’t given any choice in the matter.

Not everybody wants to serve in the military, however the Asian country fines and jails men who try and escape.

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, Kim Hong- Ji