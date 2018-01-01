South Korea Has A Solution To Make Overworking Employees Leave On Time

The South Korean government will forcibly shut down computers so the employees leave on time.

In a bid to stop the “culture of working overtime,” the South Korean government is going to introduce a new initiative so that all its employees leave work on time.

The government will start shutting down government office computers. Under the practice, which will start at the end of March, The Seoul Metropolitan Government will roll out a “shutdown initiative” for its employees.

The plan will be implemented in three phases.

The first phase will start on March 30, with all computers switched off by 8 P.M., the second phase will begin in April, with employees having their computers turned off by 7.30 P.M. on the second and fourth Friday that month.

In the final phase, which starts from May, will require computers to be shut off by 7:00 P.M. every Friday.

According to a statement, all employees will be subjected to the shutdown, though exemptions may be provided in special circumstances. Already, 67.1 per cent of government workers have asked to be excused from the new measure.

The average government worker in South Korea works 2,738 hours per year, or nearly 53 hours a week, a thousand hours more than workers in other developed countries.

South Korea has some of the longest working hours in the world. The South Korean government rolled out the plan after a study showed one of the biggest reasons of suicide in Japan is overwork.

More than 20,000 people in Japan kill themselves each year. The East Asian island has the highest suicide rate among all G7 countries and ranked 6th in the world at 19.5 suicides per 100,000 in 2014.

In 2016, 24-year-old Matsuri Takahashi, an employee working for Japan’s biggest advertising agency, Dentsu, took her own life on Christmas 2015. The young woman worked in excess of 100 hours of overtime per month and also had to do weekend shifts.

Thumbnail, Banner: Reuters, Aly Song