Is South Korea Preparing To Give First-Lady Treatment To Ivanka Trump?

South Korean officials are reportedly planning a grand reception for Ivanka Trump, who they say is "to all intents and purposes the first lady of the U.S."

Apparently, South Korea is reportedly preparing to pull out all the stops for Ivanka Trump’s upcoming visit to the Winter Olympics.

According to Business Insider, the country is planning to host a lavish reception for President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, which is a welcoming that would typically be reserved for a first lady.

However, there may be ulterior motives behind this grand gesture as Business Insider also notes that the goal of the special treatment is to butter up Ivanka Trump’s father in hopes of persuading him to visit North Korea.

Ivanka Trump is heading to Pyeongchang on Feb. 25 for the closing ceremony of the Olympics, and it seems she will be joined by South Korean President Moon Jae In to watch an Olympic skiing competition. First lady Kim Jung Sook will also reportedly be giving her a personal tour around the country.

South Korean officials don’t plan to stop at Ivanka Trump; they also intend to shower her three children with gifts.

According to South Korean newspaper The Chosun Ilbo, although there is no diplomatic obligation to give Ivanka Trump this treatment, officials are “considering exceptional measures” because of her influence in the White House and over her father.

"The government apparently wants to soften her up so [Donald] Trump agrees to a mooted visit to Pyongyang by President Moon Jae In,” The Chosun Ilbo reported.

Ironically enough, South Korea shares similar sentiments with the United States about Ivanka Trump as The Chosun Ilbo asserted that officials believe, “[Ivanka] is to all intents and purposes the first lady of the U.S. rather than Trump's reluctant wife, Melania."

If Ivanka Trump does receive this special treatment upon arriving in South Korea, it will further ignite criticisms surrounding her status and power, which have been at the center of nepotism accusations against President Donald Trump.

The fact that South Korean officials are even considering going this far makes it apparent that Ivanka Trump has too much influence over her father despite the fact that she is not an elected official nor does she have political experience beyond being her dad's right-hand woman — which, by the way, should actually be the job of her stepmother, Melania Trump.