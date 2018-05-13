Southwest Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Losing Cabin Pressure

“When you're in the air 20,000 feet above the ground and don't know what's going on, it's not uneventful,” said a passenger slamming the airline’s statement.

Passengers on a Southwest airlines flight were left panic stricken and frightened after the airplane made an emergency landing. Flight 861 that was flying from Denver to Dallas experienced mayhem as oxygen masks were deployed after the plane reportedly lost air pressure.

The plane is now under review. The airline has faced such safety scares in recent months and repeated incidents are pointing towards the airlines failure to address the pertinent issue of safety.

Before the plane successfully made an emergency landing at Dallas Love Field after the unexpected situation, 120 travelers on board were terrified for half an hour.

Passenger Glen Eichelberger revealed the horror everyone faced on the flight. He said that at around 9 p.m., the oxygen masks came down and passengers were told to put them on because the cabin was losing pressure. The intensity of the problem wasn’t communicated to them.

Another passenger, Josh Trimberger said the plane was about 30 minutes outside of Dallas at that time.

After the emergency landing, Southwest airline published a statement and called the landing “uneventful.”

“Following an uneventful landing, initial reports indicate four of the 120 customers onboard requested a check from paramedics to assess ear pain,” the airline stated.





However, that is not how the passengers felt. They were terrified for their lives.

“I had no idea what was going on or what the outcome was going to be. I reached over and grabbed Josh by the arm because I didn’t know if we were going to make it or not. There was no communication what so ever from the flight attendants or from the cockpit as far whether we were in mortal danger,” said Eichelberger.

“When you're in the air 20,000 feet above the ground and don't know what's going on it's not uneventful,” the passenger added.

“Luckily, we were in the DFW area where we have Alliance, Love Field and DFW,” said Trimberger.

Last month, a Southwest passenger died and another one was nearly sucked out a window of the plane on Southwest Boeing 737, after an engine on the plane’s left side blew. Within a few days, the airline made headlines for another safety scare. Thankfully, no one died at the Southwest 1380 flight, all thanks to the pilot who landed the plane safely after an engine explosion.

The airline has not made the cause of the latest emergent situation public as of yet.

