Southwest Airline Flight Forced To Land After Window Cracks Mid-Air

Weeks after a woman died on a Southwest Airlines flight after being almost sucked out of a window, another flight made an unscheduled landing due to a cracked window.

@SouthwestAir #WN957 diverts and makes emergency landing in CLE due to busted window pic.twitter.com/OJMZ5KTyMS — Chaikel (@ChaikelK) May 2, 2018

Last month, 43-year-old Jennifer Riordan – a beloved wife, mother, and community leader from Albuquerque, New Mexico – was fatally wounded aboard a Southwestern Airlines flight after the aircraft’s engine blew up, scattering shrapnel that crashed through a window and struck her.

The victim was partially sucked out of the window and ultimately died from her injuries.

Now, as New Mexico community continues to mourn the life lost in the terrible accident, another Southwestern Airline flight had to divert and make an unscheduled landing after one of its windows cracked.

Thankfully, it was just one of the outer layers of the window that had shattered, which means the pressure inside the cabin wasn’t affected, according to the BuzzFeed News.

No injuries have been reported so far.

The New Jersey-bound flight 957, which had taken off from Chicago, had to land in Cleveland and all passengers had to be transferred onto another aircraft for safety.

On my way to NJ for work and #Southwest957 gets a window crack. Only outside crack so we're all safe. On our way to NJ in new plane. Thanks to the @SouthwestAir crew and pilots for handling it professionally. pic.twitter.com/CB4s7SQtS3 — Alejandro Aguina (@Dro_AA) May 2, 2018

A spokesperson for the airline told the publication the crew “made the decision to divert the plane to Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport for maintenance review of one of the multiple layers of a window pane” and that the flight landed “uneventfully.”

As the CNN reported, one of the passengers, Linda Holley, texted her son a photo of the damaged window along with a message: “Window on plane cracked during flight. Landing in Cleveland to be safe. Everything OK but scary.”

In another, she wrote, “Yes Southwest. Just heard loud noise. Very large crack with piece of window missing at bottom. Just landed. Everything ok. Don't know plan yet.”

According to Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Greg Martin, the flight’s landing was not declared an “emergency.”

While passengers were lucky the cabinet wasn’t depressurized this time around, this is something the company needs to take seriously – especially considering the tragedy that unfolded not too long ago.

On April 17, an engine on a Dallas-bound Southwest Airlines flight with 149 people aboard exploded, forcing an emergency landing in Philadelphia. Landing that flight was no easy task, but the pilot, Tammie Jo Shults, managed to bring it down safely without losing her cool in the process. She was hailed as a hero for her brilliant effort.

Read More Southwest Pilot Hailed As A Hero After Terrifying Engine Explosion

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Social Media