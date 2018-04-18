Southwest Pilot Hailed As A Hero After Terrifying Engine Explosion

The pilot who landed the Southwest plane safely after an engine explosion is now being hailed as a real American hero. And she deserves it.

This is the HERO who landed that #SWA plane today. Pilot Tammie Jo Shults was one of the first female fighter pilots in the @USNavy and a native of New Mexican. She really saved a lot of lives today. One woman died from injuries sustained when a window blew-out on the plane. pic.twitter.com/H6m3kBtG3b — Kari Lake Fox 10 (@KariLakeFox10) April 17, 2018

The breathtaking landing of the Southwest 1380 flight after the plane lost one of its engines was no easy task. But the pilot who managed to get it done is being hailed as a hero — and rightly so.

Tammie Jo Shults left both her passengers and the world in awe at how she managed to bring a heavily damaged plane down safely without losing her cool in the process. The calm and contained hero may have just gone through one of the most horrifying moments of her life and yet, she managed to go through the entire ordeal with poise and grace.

After one of the engines exploded, Shults, a former U.S. Navy fighter pilot, contacted air traffic control and calmly let them know what had happened and that the damage had caused a passenger to nearly fly out of the plane through a broken window.

“There’s a hole and someone went out,” she told air traffic control. “We have part of the aircraft missing so we’re going to need to slow down a bit.”

After passenger Jennifer Riordan, the one person inside the plane who was fatally injured after shrapnel hit the window she was sitting next to, was sucked out of the window, fellow passengers were able to pull her back inside. Still, she suffered cardiac arrest and was later pronounced dead.

Thankfully, the other 148 people on that plane were able to survive the stressful ordeal after Shults managed to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

According to a statement from the Southwest Airlines, Shults truly deserves to be called a hero.

“We couldn’t be more proud of [hers and the crew’s] actions.”

Passenger Alfred Tumlinson agreed.

“She has nerves of steel. That lady, I applaud her. I’m going to send her a Christmas card — I’m going to tell you that — with a gift certificate for getting me on the ground. She was awesome.”

Passenger Amanda Bourman added that she did what she could when the engine exploded: Pray for the pilot.

“The plane started going back and forth as the pilot was trying to gain control of the plane again. I put my mask on and my husband and I right away grabbed on to each other and started praying.”

“We asked God to be with the pilot to land us safely,” she added, “and to send angels to watch over us.”

Shults’ husband, who’s also a Southwest pilot, says she’s the best pilot around, brother Gary Shults told reporters.

“She’s a formidable woman, as sharp as a tack,” he said. “My brother says she’s the best pilot he knows. She’s a very caring, giving person who takes care of lots of people.”

On Twitter, users shared articles on Shults celebrating her unique story and collected demeanor throughout the life-changing experience. Others used her as an example of how women are capable of anything.

Reminds me of stereotype-busting Sully's cool handling of Hudson landing. Pilots are not all young, not all male, and the best of them can include older and/or female pilots. I am grateful for her skills and that more lives were not lost. #Stereotyping https://t.co/9l0hIknkAy — Mary Ellen Maatman (@MaryEllenMaatma) April 18, 2018

So we have a new Sully: Tammie Jo Shults — Edmund DeMarche (@EDeMarche) April 18, 2018

we've literally made movies lionizing men who land planes in emergency situations so i think it's okay if we let this woman shine for a few days — the librawrian (@thelibrawrian) April 18, 2018

"Everyone clapped and praised the pilot after he set the aircraft down." The pilot is Tammie Jo Shults, one of the Navy's first female fighter pilots and the first woman to fly the F/A-18. Come on.https://t.co/GFiQ5pKvrV — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) April 18, 2018

This shouldn't be news, however. This Pilot used all their training and skills to land the plane; SHE just happened to be a woman. — MotherD ?????????? (@bdathill60) April 18, 2018

From @AP about one of the Southwest pilots in today's flight:

"Passengers commended one of the pilots, Tammie Jo Shults, for her cool-headed handling of the emergency. She walked through the aisle and talked with passengers to make sure they were OK after the plane touched down." — Elizabeth Dinh (@ElizabethKPTV) April 18, 2018

It was not all that long ago when most people thought women could not do this. Many believed women could not handle the pressure. Those people were wrong and this woman is a hero. https://t.co/dPj5tdu1SP — Bullets Fan Pablo G (@SkinsFanPG) April 18, 2018

Also, the @KCStar reports:

(@SouthwestAir pilot Tammie Jo Shults) "was among the first female fighter pilots to serve in the military."https://t.co/xuegtbQQvD https://t.co/GxWtxHBdmO — Elizabeth Dinh (@ElizabethKPTV) April 18, 2018

One of the passengers described the landing as smooth. Amazing. https://t.co/y98V8rl9LH — Glenn Fleishman (@GlennF) April 18, 2018

Mind blowing. What a level-headed and we’ll-trained pilot. Good job on her! — Ilhan Cagri (@icagri) April 17, 2018

Brilliant! And she’s super cool and calm on the com with air traffic. https://t.co/u6rVNluCBd — Ali Nadir (@AliNadir_) April 18, 2018

I hate, hate, HATE to fly. But if I see Capt Shults the next time I step onto a @SouthwestAir flight I’m gonna skip the Xanax. And the bloody Mary. And the fervent, desperate prayer. https://t.co/hLm1BpZeld — Kristen Page-Kirby (@kpagekirby) April 18, 2018

Some users were personally grateful for her heroism, thanking her for saving family members, others were already hoping for a Hollywood blockbuster about this flight.

Thank you pilot Tammie Shults for handling and safely landing the @SouthwestAir plane today. My nephew was on that flight and he is safe because of the skills of you and crew. https://t.co/j5Oh22vYh1 — Terry Moore (@TerryMooreArt) April 17, 2018

I can’t wait for our daughters to watch the movie about Southwest Airlines pilot Tammie Jo Shults, a fearless trailblazer and national hero.https://t.co/6enh3SI4O1 — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) April 17, 2018

Just cast Laura Dern in the movie already, since we know she's more than capable of playing a heroic pilot. https://t.co/qk9251u6Vh — Lareign (@lareignw) April 18, 2018

Passengers praise flight crew of #Southwest1380 and identify pilot on social media as Tammie Jo Shults, who landed plane after engine blew. She’s a native from New Mexico, and was one of the Navy’s first female fighter pilots @6abc ??: Kristopher Johnson pic.twitter.com/NbgjfBv0tb — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) April 18, 2018

Whatever happens next to immortalize Shults, this act of bravery is already marked in our memories forever. We’re sure she will serve as a great example to all the girls out there dreaming of being a pilot someday.