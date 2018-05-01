Schools Allegedly Threw Away Lunch Of Students Without Enough Money

“He grabbed his tray and said 'you don't have any money in your account' and dumped his tray in the garbage and he did not offer him an alternate food option.”

It seems staff members at Stanley-Boyd school district in Wisconsin are devoid of any human decency as they have allegedly taken to throwing lunches of the students in the garbage.

What did students reportedly do to deserve such callous behavior? Apparently, nothing – except for a fact they didn’t have enough money in their lunch accounts.

For obvious reasons, parents and students are furious how kids got their food and were in middle of eating it when their trays were taken away and tossed in the bin.

Though School Superintendent Jim Jones did agree the district was cracking down on lunch accounts of students with zero balance, he disputed tossing food in trash.

“We have not physically, no employee at the district has physically taken a lunch and thrown it in the garbage, no,” he said.

Jones went on to say they have been offering students “alternative” lunch, but parents and students didn’t agree with his account.

“I guess I would have to call him a liar because he says straight up he's never done that and his staff doesn't do it, that's not true because we've as students have seen it happen," said a student at Stanley Boyd who chose to stay unnamed.

He said he had witnessed such an incident himself and that too with principal Jeffery Koenig being the offender.

“So this special needs student sat down and was eating lunch. He grabbed his tray and said 'you don't have any money in your account' and dumped his tray in the garbage and he did not offer him an alternate food option,” the student said.

One of the parent, Denise Hoffstatter, decided to confront the school board after learning of such an outrageous act.

"One of the administrations guaranteed me quote: Denise I promise you this has only happened once and it was some nachos," said Hoffstatter.

Another anonymous student mocked the principal, pointing out the hypocrisy of the system that claims to provide free education but clearly free meals are not something they can afford.

A local news channel was able to obtain an email response of the superintendent to a parent who accused the district of throwing away her kid’s lunch.

It read:

“First, I appreciate your contacting me. I do share your concern in regard to our students and we most certainly do not want to throw food away. To that end, I have a couple points to make.

1. Our system sends you an email almost every day. I realize the policy uses the word mail but we use email when available to do that. If a family does not have email on file, we mail home a notice whenever an account goes negative.

2. We talk to our students constantly about bringing in money. They are told multiple times. Parents are called constantly. Not allowing a student to eat or providing an optional meal is always a last option and never something we would do without many warnings.

3. In regard to Kerry Foods, we had a person here who knew we needed to start doing something different to get a handle on this. We did not do this because of the Kerry donation but rather the opposite.

If there is a better option, we most certainly would try it as long as that option does not lead to thousands of dollars of unpaid lunch bills. This is a board policy that has been policy for quite a while. We have had a handle on it for some time but for various reasons, our total balances had recently increased beyond $1,000 so I needed to attend to it. When I started here in 2003, we had tens of thousands of dollars of unpaid lunch bills due to allowing students to eat without collecting money. In order to have that not happen, we need to keep working on it.”

Whatsoever might be the case, it is just despicable that kids were not only deprived of their lunch but also humiliated in such a manner in front of everyone for something that is not even their fault.

Read More Texas Teacher’s Profane Texts About Autistic Teen Went To His Mom

Banner / Thumbnail : Pixabay