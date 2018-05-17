© Reuters, Dominick Reuter

Starbucks Barista Writes Racial Slur On Latino Man's Cup

by
Amna Zaman
“Out of all the names they could've put on his coffees for 'misunderstanding' him they decide to put 'beaner.’”

 

 

After two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks for no apparent reason, several racist incidents at Starbucks have emerged.

In another such incident, a barista at a Starbucks in La Cañada Flintridge, California reportedly wrote a racial slur on a Latino customer’s coffee cup instead of his name.

According to Priscilla Hernandez, her co-worker, identified only as Pedro, went to a coffeehouse to get drinks for the two of them – a thing they usually do every morning.  He placed the order and told the barista his name.

Pedro waited a while for the drinks to get prepared and a barista later called his name and told him to collect his order. He got the drinks and came back to his office where Hernandez noticed “beaner” written on her cup instead of Pedro.

“Beaner” is a derogatory term which used to refer to Mexicans in the United States.

“I asked him if he realized what they had put on his cup. He said no. So I was really upset about it, because that isn't OK,” said Hernandez.

Once she called the store to inquire about the incident, they replied saying the barista was unable to understand Pedro’s name. However, Pedro rejected the claim and said the barista clearly called out his name while he waiting his order to get prepared.

“Out of all the names they could've put on his coffees for 'misunderstanding' him they decide to put 'beaner,’” she added.

The coffeehouse in return offered $50 gift card as compensation which Pedro rejected calling it an “insult.”

Hernandez also registered a complaint to Starbuck’s Twitter account and the coffee chain responded back saying, “Thank you for letting us know, Priscilla. This is not the welcoming experience we aim to provide, and we have reached out to this customer to apologize and make this right.”

A Starbucks spokesperson told CNN the two met with the company’s leadership team and said Pedro had accepted their apology. The spokesperson added the incident was unacceptable and they will take appropriate steps to make sure it doesn’t happen in future.

The incident emerged as Starbuck’s is prepares over 8000 stores across the United States for an afternoon on May 29, to train and educate almost 175,000 workers about racial-bias. The coffeehouse believes after receiving this training its workers will stay more conscious and never involve themselves in discriminatory actions.

 

 

 

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Dominick Reuter

