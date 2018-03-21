Starbucks Reaches '100 Percent' Pay Equity Across Gender And Race

The renowned coffee company said it has closed the gender and race pay gap for its partners in the United States through intentional policies.

Starbucks said it has reached "100 percent" gender and race pay equity among United States employees in similar roles.

“Roughly 10 years ago we began serious work to ensure women and men — of all ethnicities and races — are compensated fairly at Starbucks,” said Lucy Helm, chief partner officer at Starbucks, in a statement. “This accomplishment is the result of years of work and commitment.”

The company said that, additionally, they will now tell job candidates the pay range for any position, as a way to increase transparency.

According to CNN, Starbucks said it implemented many policies to decrease bias in its employee compensation. The company routinely checks for pay gaps among employees, carefully calculates starting pay rates based on experience, doesn't factor in employees' salary history, and scrutinizes pay raises to check for fairness.

Sara Bowen, the leader of the Starbucks Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility team, told CNN, "One of the most important things to get right is starting pay."

While the numbers Starbucks presents are impressive, it's unclear how much of this can be counted as a "win" for equality and how much of it is merely corporate virtue signaling.

The company has a history of patting itself on the back for its attempts at social justice. In 2015, Starbucks' grandiosity made a spectacular failure with its bizarre, ill-conceived "race together" campaign — a company policy which encouraged its baristas to talk to customers about race relations, and which was almost universally panned as insensitive and out-of-touch.

More broadly speaking, equal pay for wealthy Westerners working for a corporate coffee chain seems like a paltry accomplishment compared to the problems that face women worldwide.

If Starbucks wants to really make an impact on gender inequality, they could donate some of their millions of dollars to the Malala Fund, which works to guarantee girls' education in countries whose culture has not caught up to the modern world, or the AHA foundation, which works to protect women from culturally-motivated abuse.

Banner image credit: Flickr, Hao Xing