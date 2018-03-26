Chilling Statues On London Roofs Raise Awareness About Male Suicide

Street artist Mark Jenkins' chilling sculpture of 84 suicide victims draws attention to an important cause and inspires awareness of our common humanity.

Amazing installation at @itvstudios raising awareness about the mental health of men. Every week 84 men take their own lives. Don't be afraid to talk. #project84, pic.twitter.com/CZJNGnRkB1 — Daniel Smith (@DesignerSmithy) March 26, 2018

A new set of sculptures appeared on London rooftops this week, depicting what looks like 84 men ready to leap to their deaths.

The life-size figures, all with their faces covered, can be seen by passersby in the city's center.

The figures are the work of street artist Mark Jenkins, who set out to raise awareness about suicide in the United Kingdom. Statistics show an average of 84 men take their own lives each week in the UK — a shocking number which inspired Jenkins, along with the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), to seize the public's attention with this harrowing artwork.

According to CALM, suicide is the single biggest cause of death for men under the age of 45 in the UK, a number which the organization aims to change.

"As a society we have to move past embarrassment and awkwardness, we have to face this awful issue, discuss it and actively work to stop it," CALM CEO Simon Gunning told CNN.

To make the sculptures, Jenkins and his collaborator, Sandra Fernandez, worked closely with the families of suicide victims, so that each sculpture represents an actual life.

“Rather than mourning their loss, together we’ve built something based on the hope that out of tragedy we can help drive real, lasting change,” Jenkins told The Independent.

The chilling sculptures not only raise awareness about suicide but demonstrate that art can be much more than "art for art's sake." Socially-aware projects like these deepen our appreciation of not only aesthetics, but our common humanity.

Only by helping people see that suffering is universal — and that there is a way out — can the sufferers of suicidal depression find relief.