State Department Spox Bashes CNN For Not Doing A Positive Trump Story

State Department spokeswoman called out CNN for not doing an upbeat story on Trump. She apparently didn’t know journalists weren’t allowed to attend that event.

Hey @cnn where was @Potus today? Meeting with his national security team and greeting our dedicated embassy colleagues from US Embassy Singapore! Without them, #SingaporeSummit wouldn’t be possible. pic.twitter.com/WO6lCMTMRD — Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) June 11, 2018

As President Donald Trump prepared to attend the highly anticipated and unprecedented talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, one of his staffers attempted to curry favor with her boss – and failed at it rather spectacularly.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert posted a tweet of what appeared to be a photo of Trump with children. In her caption, she bashed the POTUS’ least favorite news station, CNN, for not reporting a feel-good story about the commander-in-chief.

The acclaimed news outlet didn’t have to reply to the former Fox News anchor’s petty and highly inconsequential post as people on Twitter mocked her for her childish antics.

Time magazine correspondent Phil Elliot pointed out journalists weren’t allowed at the event.

One possible explanation for lack of coverage of this event could be that it was closed to the press. https://t.co/eoOKyhVd0y — Phil Elliott (@Philip_Elliott) June 11, 2018

It seems Nauert was just trying to score points with the commander-in-chief, as in the past Trump has openly rebuked CNN by repeatedly calling it “fake news.”

Read More Trump's War With The Media Continues As White House Freezes Out CNN

Also, the fact Nauert replaced Steve Goldstein, a top aide to former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, for a position at the White House she wasn’t qualified for, might make her feel she needed to go out of her way to impress the president. Apparently, singling out a credible news network was all she could come up with.

Social media users also called her out on her pettiness and said how being an official government spokesperson she could have used her position for something a little more important.

Is the official spokesperson for the DOS seriously trying to troll a major media outlet? Do you actually think that is at-all appropriate for someone in your position to do over their official account? Is Shireen Dodson still the DOS ombudsman...? — Timothy Smith (@tjsnh) June 11, 2018

how about you stop worrying about the media and actually do your job for once. — Michigan66 (@Michigan9566) June 11, 2018

Seems like this is a really mature, responsible way for an official governmental spokesperson to be acting. Good work Heather - your former colleagues at Fox and Friends would be so proud of you. The rest of the world, not so much. — Michael (@contestmichael) June 11, 2018

Hey, State Department. You are supposed to be working to uphold the constitution and American values throughout the world, not working with dictators to bring down our free press. Go back to Russia. — JoeVet (@joevettweets) June 11, 2018

Banner Image Credits: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts