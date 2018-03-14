Monument Of A Black Woman Will Replace ‘Most Racist Statue In America’

The mayor announced that the controversial statue would be replaced by one of a black woman, asking for public input to determine who the city should honor.

The office of Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto announced on Wednesday that it will replace a controversial statue with one of an African-American woman, asking the public for input on who to honor.

The 10-foot-tall statue of famous composer Stephen Foster has been criticized as racist. The current installation, which is outside the University of Pittsburgh campus, depicts a well-dressed Foster perched above a black man without shoes, who is playing a banjo.

It dates to 1900 and was proposed by a newspaper editor, who envisioned Foster “catching the inspiration for his melodies from the fingers of an old darkey reclining at his feet strumming Negro airs upon an old banjo.”

This description prompted The Root editor Damon Young to brand the sculpture the “most racist statue in America.” The statue has elicited outrage from many Pittsburgh residents and a petition circulated last year proposing the city remove the sculpture.

In the press release explaining the decision, Peduto’s office explained that it wanted to honor and represent the city’s diversity with sculptures.

“It is imperative that our public art reflect the diversity of our city and that we accordingly represent our diverse heroes,” the statement said. “The city believes in “ensuring that all can see themselves in the art around them,” it later continued.

Peduto recognized the disparity in the city’s racial composition and the statues that exist.

“Of all the sculptures and statues throughout the entire city of Pittsburgh, there is not one that recognizes an African-American woman, not one in the entire city,” the statement read.

Foster wrote famous American songs, including “Oh! Susannah,” and “My Old Kentucky Home.”

The decision to remove the statue is the latest development in the country’s political battle over statues. Prior incidents have focused on figures who were defending explicitly racist causes and on Civil War monuments, which glorify slave owners under the guise of preserving and recognizing history.

Peduto’s decision is a positive development in the debate, as it helps establish a precedent for other cities seeking to better represent their diverse populations. By altering artistic installations to promote inclusivity, Pittsburgh is sending a signal to its residents that the city values its diversity.

However, if the policies espoused by the city don’t actually institutionalize inclusivity, the removal of problematic artistic placements means little.

