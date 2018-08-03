© Reuters/Shannon Stapleton Reuters/Luca Bruno

Statue Of Liberty Protester Takes Melania To Task With ‘Be Best’ Dress

by
Alice Salles
The protester used her appearance in court to make a statement against both President Donald Trump's immigration policies and his wife, Melania Trump.

Patricia Okoumou, 44, the protester who climbed the Statue of Liberty on July 4 to stand against President Donald Trump's zero tolerance immigration policy, used her dress to mock first lady Melania Trump.

Read More
Heroic Statue Of Liberty Climber Slams Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

During her Friday appearance at the Manhattan Federal Court, Okoumou wore a green dress with the words, "I really care, why won't u? Be Best.”

Her fashion choice wasn’t just about the immigrant children still in detention. It also served as a parody for the now infamous "I really don't care do u?" jacket that Melania Trump wore when she traveled to Texas to visit a child detention center.

The “Be Best” reference was also a stab at Melania Trump, whose anti-bullying campaign uses the line to urge Americans to be kind, while her husband does the opposite

Okoumou was arrested on July 4 thanks to her protest and faces charges of trespassing, interference with agency functions, and disorderly conduct.

The protester’s attorney, Ron Kuby, told the court his client would be willing to take a plea deal if she won’t face any jail time.

During a press conference outside the court, Kuby stated:

“Our client acted in literally the highest traditions of nonviolent civil disobedience, captivating the attention of the world on America’s most special day to bring to the world’s attention the plight of immigrant children. That should not be penalized with a jail sentence; that should be rewarded.”

During a speech, Okoumou shouted “America, you mother f****ers! You drug addicts! You KKK! You fascist USA!” repeatedly, adding that, “When we have children in cages, we have lost our humanity.”

Many supporters were in attendance, cheering the activist.

On Twitter, users shared images of Okoumou, praising her for her courage.

It’s incredibly heartening to see so many people support Okoumou’s activism.

Like many others, she’s fighting for the young children ripped apart from their parents at the border thanks to the president’s callous immigration policies. As pointed out by her attorney, her actions should be praised, and punishing her for protesting peacefully would do nothing but prove the U.S. justice system is rigged against those who dare to speak truth to power.

Read More
Trump Officials Keep Parents Separated From Kids For Minor Infractions

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton, Reuters/Luca Bruno

Tags:
civil disobedience melania trump president donald trump separating families at the border statue of liberty ​patricia okoumou
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.