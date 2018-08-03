Statue Of Liberty Protester Takes Melania To Task With ‘Be Best’ Dress

The protester used her appearance in court to make a statement against both President Donald Trump's immigration policies and his wife, Melania Trump.

Patricia Okoumou after her hearing. But hey, I’m sure it doesn’t mean anything. Just a dress, right? #ReturnTheChildren#EndFamilySeparation pic.twitter.com/f5aC0Rf7Ai — Elise Nakhnikian (@elise299) August 3, 2018

Patricia Okoumou, 44, the protester who climbed the Statue of Liberty on July 4 to stand against President Donald Trump's zero tolerance immigration policy, used her dress to mock first lady Melania Trump.

Read More Heroic Statue Of Liberty Climber Slams Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

During her Friday appearance at the Manhattan Federal Court, Okoumou wore a green dress with the words, "I really care, why won't u? Be Best.”

Her fashion choice wasn’t just about the immigrant children still in detention. It also served as a parody for the now infamous "I really don't care do u?" jacket that Melania Trump wore when she traveled to Texas to visit a child detention center.

The “Be Best” reference was also a stab at Melania Trump, whose anti-bullying campaign uses the line to urge Americans to be kind, while her husband does the opposite.

Okoumou was arrested on July 4 thanks to her protest and faces charges of trespassing, interference with agency functions, and disorderly conduct.

The protester’s attorney, Ron Kuby, told the court his client would be willing to take a plea deal if she won’t face any jail time.

During a press conference outside the court, Kuby stated:

“Our client acted in literally the highest traditions of nonviolent civil disobedience, captivating the attention of the world on America’s most special day to bring to the world’s attention the plight of immigrant children. That should not be penalized with a jail sentence; that should be rewarded.”

During a speech, Okoumou shouted “America, you mother f****ers! You drug addicts! You KKK! You fascist USA!” repeatedly, adding that, “When we have children in cages, we have lost our humanity.”

Many supporters were in attendance, cheering the activist.

Thank you to everyone who supported Patricia Okoumou during her court hearing. We will share any public updates from today’s appearance. @POkoumou #ReuniteEveryChild #FamiliesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/eAuPpNOqKb — Rise and Resist (@riseandresistny) August 3, 2018

On Twitter, users shared images of Okoumou, praising her for her courage.

Patricia Okoumou (@POkoumou) went to her court hearing trolling Melania Trump with a “Be Best” dress. WHAT AN ICON. pic.twitter.com/chHdCR8v4X — Jason Rosenberg (@mynameisjro) August 3, 2018

Therese Patricia Okoumou, who climbed the Statue of Liberty on the 4th of July, outside Manhattan Federal Court after a hearing wearing a dress w the words “I really care why won’t u?” & “be best” painted on referring to FLOTUS’ infamous jacket and her WH initiative. pic.twitter.com/S3PMp8tmHv — Tamara Gitt (@tamaragitt) August 3, 2018

On Friday August third, Therese Patricia Okoumou, the woman who climbed the Statue of Liberty demanding that Trump reunite all detained immigrant children with their families attended her hearing in downtown Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/6YOKdx9IBw — The Indypendent (@TheIndypendent) August 3, 2018

future goals . I want to grow up and be Patricia Okoumou - love this gal https://t.co/BRAPRiVK4F — Marcelle Faucher (@mpix68) August 3, 2018

It’s incredibly heartening to see so many people support Okoumou’s activism.

Like many others, she’s fighting for the young children ripped apart from their parents at the border thanks to the president’s callous immigration policies. As pointed out by her attorney, her actions should be praised, and punishing her for protesting peacefully would do nothing but prove the U.S. justice system is rigged against those who dare to speak truth to power.

Read More Trump Officials Keep Parents Separated From Kids For Minor Infractions

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton, Reuters/Luca Bruno