Giuliani Tried To Be Melania’s Spokesperson — It Gloriously Backfired

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani has made a habit of weighing in every topic related to President Donald Trump’s life.

While he has been in the limelight for making controversial statements regarding the on-going Russian investigation, he recently gave his two cents on the much anticipated meeting between Trump and North Korean despot Kim Jong Un.

The latest series of shocking comments came from Giuliani, while debating adult actress Stormy Daniels’ credibility and the comments also involved the thoughts of Melania Trump.

Giuliani was speaking at the “Globes” Capital Market conference when he claimed the FLOTUS “believes her husband” because she is a “beautiful” and “classy” woman — and Daniels is apparently not.

“She believes in her husband, she knows it’s not true,” Giuliani said of the first lady. “I don’t even think there is a slight suspicion it may be true, excuse me, when you look at Stormy Daniels…Yes I respect porn stars. Don't you respect porn stars? Or do you think that porn stars desecrate women? … But I'm sorry I don't respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman or a woman of substance or a woman who has great respect for herself as a woman and as a person and isn't going to sell her body for sexual exploitation.”

But this time, like many times before, the former New York mayor might just have to eat his words.

The first lady’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham has come out to say what most people already suspected: Melania doesn’t really discuss anything with Giuliani.

Yikes. I asked @FLOTUS spokeswoman @StephGrisham45 about Giuliani saying that she believes her husband re Stormy Daniels. Response: “I don't believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani.” — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 7, 2018

Awkward.

However, Giuliani, seemed to have not learned his lesson, stuck by his extremely sexist and misogynistic remark.

While talking to CNN’s Dana Bash, Trump’s latest attorney, said trusting an adult actress somehow hinders feminism.

“If you’re a feminist and you support the porn industry you should turn in your credentials”- Rudy Giuliani to me re: push back on his comments that being in porn makes Stormy Daniela lack credibility. — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) June 7, 2018

While Giuliani tries to undermine Daniels’ “credibility,” this would be a good time to remind him that his boss himself has appeared in three Playboy videos that showcase nudity. So does the president’s word also hold no value?

