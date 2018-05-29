Curry Shines In Record-Breaking Performance At The NBA Finals

"It's a pretty cool deal to accomplish knowing who's held the record," Curry said of breaking Ray Allen's record.

All nine of Steph Curry's 3's in game 2....breaking Ray Allen's NBA finals records ???????? pic.twitter.com/JIDvnd0P32 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 4, 2018

Golden State Warriors extended their lead to a comfortable 2-0 after a record breaking performance from Stephen Curry.

Curry hit an NBA Finals record nine 3-pointers and scored 33 points, leading his side to victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The record was previously held by former Celtics star Ray Allen, who scored eight 3-pointers against the Lakers in Game 2 of the 2010 Finals.

Other important performances included Kevin Durant’s 26 points to go with nine rebounds and seven assists while holding back Cavaliers star LeBron James on several occasions and Klay Thompson’s 20 points.

But Curry stole the limelight with clever runs as audience admired his 3-pointers made several feet behind the three-point arc.

"He was tremendous," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. "You know nine 3s and seemed to hit the big shot every time we needed one. But yeah, he was fantastic."

James followed up his 51-point performance in the previous game with 29 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds but was no match for the Warriors’ Curry’s smooth play as the defending champions put themselves in a steady place to win their third title in four years.

James had been taking antibiotics for an eye injury after being poked by Draymond Green during Game 1 of the finals.

Kevin Love, who had the perilous task of defending Curry on several occasions, couldn’t help but praise his opponent’s skill.

“It's tough, really tough to guard Steph anywhere out there on the floor.” Love said. "But he's just so good at finding himself open.”

The series still has five games to go, with the Warriors enjoying a comfortable position.

