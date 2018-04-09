Steph Curry Pens Moving Essay Urging Men To Support Gender Equality

The Golden State Warriors player recognized the women in his life (his mother and wife) who played a huge role in how he views the issue of gender equality.

When it comes to women's equality, it's personal for Stephen Curry. pic.twitter.com/ZBLBdFh1Ji — ESPN (@espn) August 27, 2018

Professional NBA basketball player Stephen Curry recently penned an essay describing the need for every man, not just “fathers of daughters," to support the goal of gender equality.

The essay written by the Golden State Warriors player, which was published on Sunday to coincide with Women’s Equality Day, gave particular focus to the need to address equal pay for women.

“I think it’s important that we all come together to figure out how we can make that possible, as soon as possible,” Curry wrote. “Not just as ’fathers of daughters’; or for those sorts of reasons. And not just on Women’s Equality Day. Every day — that’s when we need to be working to close the pay gap in this country.”

Curry cited women in his own life as inspiration for the lessons he’s learned about treating women with respect — including his mother, Sonya, and his wife, Ayesha, who he’s said have taught him a great deal about the subject.

“One lesson from that education that’s really stood out to me is: to always stay listening to women, to always stay believing in women, and — when it comes to anyone’s expectations for women — to always stay challenging the idea of what’s right,” Curry stated.

Himself a father of three (two girls, Riley and Ryan, and one boy, Canon), Curry pointed out that the issue of equality matters to him greatly for his children’s lives.

“I want our girls to grow up knowing that there are no boundaries that can be placed on their futures, period,” Curry wrote. “I want them to grow up in a world where their gender does not feel like a rulebook for what they should think, or be, or do. And I want them to grow up believing that they can dream big, and strive for careers where they’ll be treated fairly. And of course: paid equally.

Curry also recognized that his son will have an easier life overall based on his gender alone. “How do you make honest sense of that as a parent? What are the values, in this moment, to instill in a son?” he asked in his essay.

Curry had an amazing answer in mind: “I think you let him know that, for his generation, to be a true supporter of women’s equality — it’s not enough anymore to be learning about it. You have to be doing it.”

Curry is absolutely correct in pointing out that the gap between men and women is horrendous. While other nations have made changes to their laws in order to address the pay gap, the United States still has a long way to go: a Pew Research study published in April found that women still earn 18 cents less for every dollar that men earn on average, a trend that has been glacially slow in changing for the better over the past few decades.

Curry is right on another front: it’s not enough for men who have daughters or even sisters to demand change. Men must stand up for what is right, even if they don’t have daughters of their own, to demand justice on this issue. Women deserve to be treated as equals, and it’s far past time that the wage gap (and other issues of equality) be addressed in the U.S.

Banner/thumbnail image credit: Kate Munsch/Reuters