A Protester Yelled 'Fascist' At Stephen Miller At A Mexican Restaurant

“Hey look guys, whoever thought we’d be in a restaurant with a real-life fascist begging [for] money for new cages?” a customer said while addressing Miller.

When you are a notorious immigration hardliner with white nationalistic views, who considers separating innocent children from their parents a "simple decision," there are chances you will be called a fascist at some point in your life.

That's exactly what happened with White House adviser Stephen Miller recently.

A source informs me Stephen Miller is currently at a Mexican restaurant in the district. — Adam Smith (@asmith83) June 16, 2018

While dining at Espita Mezcaleria, a Southern Mexican-inspired restaurant located in the Shaw neighborhood of Washington, DC. a patron reportedly called Miller a “fascist.”

“Hey look guys, whoever thought we’d be in a restaurant with a real-life fascist begging [for] money for new cages?” a customer said while addressing Miller, according to New York Post.

The alleged incident occurred amidst the family separation crisis at the U.S. border. Over 2,000 children were separated from their parents, thanks to the Trump administration's hardline immigration policies.

Read More Meet Stephen Miller, The Trump Aide Who Helped Draft The Muslim Ban

In fact, Miller was among the chief supporters of the draconian policy, The New York Times revealed recently. And he allegedly enjoyed seeing images of crying children at the border.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen was also chased out of a Mexican restaurant by people protesting against child separations.

Activists chanted, “Shame,” “Sanctuary for all” and "if kids don’t eat in peace, you don’t eat in peace" as she attempted to enjoy her meal with a male dining companion.

While Nielsen left, Miller did not and continued his meal, New York Post added.

It's not surprising since the young White House adviser is known for being uncaring towards the plight of other people. In February, he was infamously photographed while napping during a White House discussion over school safety— just a few days after a white gunman shot 17 people at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Read More The Architect Of Trump's Muslim Ban Pushed On Child Separation Policy

WATCH MORE:

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters