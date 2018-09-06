Stephen Miller's Childhood Rabbi Condemns Him For Separating Families

Stephen Miller is one of the architects of the Trump administration's ruthless immigration policies. Here's what his hometown rabbi had to say about him.

Not a lot of people realize that there is one person in the Trump administration who is responsible for most of the draconian immigration policies, which have ruined hundreds of lives over the past year.

His name is Stephen Miller.

He works actively from behind-the-scenes to help implement the so-called "zero tolerance" immigration policies, which recently separated thousands of children from their parents. In fact, as of Sept.7, at least 400 migrant children remain separated from their parents, according to PBS.

Since his face is not as public as Attorney-General Jeff Sessions or President Donald Trump, Miller manages to avoid a huge chunk of condemnation his boss usually -- and deservedly -- receives.

However, not all the time.

As Jewish Americans gathered in synagogues during Rosh Hashanah, a rabbi in Miller's hometown denounced the Trump aide, saying he had failed to get the message of Jewish spiritual teachings.

Rabbi Neil Comess-Daniels of Beth Shir Shalom, a progressive reform synagogue in Santa Monica, marked the Jewish New Year by pointing out how Miller's extremist views do not reflect those of the Jewish community.

“Honestly, Mr Miller, you’ve set back the Jewish contribution to making the world spiritually whole through your arbitrary division of these desperate people,” the rabbi said during his sermon. “The actions that you now encourage President Trump to take make it obvious to me that you didn’t get my, or our, Jewish message."

Comess-Daniels called out the child separation operation in particular while stressing on the history of Judaism, which is filled with people seeking refuge from slavery and oppression.

“From the Jewish perspective, the parent-child relationship is sacrosanct. Disrupting it is cruel,” Comess-Daniels said. “Mr. Miller, the policy that you helped to conceive and put into practice is cruel.”

Comess-Daniels also appeared on CNN for an interview, stressing his sermon was not political, it was more spiritual:

Stephen Miller's childhood rabbi, Neil Comess-Daniels, says his critique of one of the architects of Pres. Trump's immigration policies isn't "politics at all. This being hatched out in the political arena, but as far as I am concerned this is taking place in the spiritual arena" pic.twitter.com/7EJptHNrtH — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) September 12, 2018

“In a free society, some are guilty, all are responsible,” he said towards the end of his sermon. “Because we want this society to remain free, we will continue to act.”

