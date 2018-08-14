Stephen Miller Once Joked About Immigrants Operating 'In The Shadows'

The top White House aide cited the anti-immigrant group, Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), while delivering the controversial remarks.

Here’s video I dug up of Trump Advisor Stephen Miller making racist comments about immigrants hiding in shadows. Would be a shame if it went viral. #FireMiller pic.twitter.com/T9npgrQyCi — Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 14, 2018

President Donald Trump draws a lot of scorn, and rightfully so, over his indiscriminate crackdown on immigrants.

However, while Trump is the enforcer, senior White House aide Stephen Miller is believed to be the chief architect of the stringent immigration policies.

Even before he was appointed to his current position, Miller was notorious for his anti-immigration sentiment, which he has voiced in public several times.

One of such instances was captured on camera on 2015, when Miller seemingly delivering a racist "joke" about "illegal" immigrants during a speech at an event for Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), which the Southern Poverty Law Center enlists as an anti-immigrant group.

“I’d like to thank everyone here today," Miller began, adding, "and especially at the Center for Immigration Studies for everything they do to illuminate a debate that far too often operates, like illegal immigrants, in the shadows."

What Miller insinuated in his statement is an oft-cited stereotype about undocumented immigrants used by white nationalists. It implies undocumented immigrants tend to reap advantages of the U.S. economy while not contributing to it, for example, by skipping taxes, refusing to work, etc.

That's an incorrect fact.

Undocumented immigrants pay billions of dollars in federal taxes, according to the Institute of Taxation and Economic Policy, a D.C.-based think tank, and that's only possible after they work.

However, it's concerning how people like Miller, who not only hold potentially dangerous preconceived notions about immigrants but also joke about it, are currently holding positions of power in the White House.

Read More Stephen Miller Lives In $1 Million Condo Built With Sharia Compliance

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: REUTERS/Leah Millis