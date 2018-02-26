© Reuters, Jonathan Ernst

Stephen Miller Naps During Session On Protecting American Children

In the wake of the deadly Florida shooting, President Donald Trump held a meeting at the White House focusing on school safety.

Governors from around the country, as well as members of the Trump administration, were present at the meeting to discuss safety measures that can be adopted at schools. The session focused on increasing mental health services, law enforcement presence in schools and gun control. 

Infrastructure, economic development and other subjects were also on the agenda.

However, one person was not interested at all. 

A photographer from the European Pressphoto Agency captured senior adviser Stephen Miller dozing off during this very important meeting.

Miller can be seen leaning his head on his hand, rubbing his eyes and yawning throughout the meeting that lasted for more than an hour. Miller’s head hung in the air while he rested with his eyes closed, as if he was asleep.

In the same meeting, Trump said had he been at the school on the day of the shooting he would have saved the victims of the school shooting unarmed after running in the building to protect them.

"You don't know it until you test it, but I think — I really believe that I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon, and I think that most of the people in this room would have done that, too," he said.

Trump also criticized an armed sheriff who was present at the time of the shooting outside the school but didn’t go inside to save the children.

"I got to watch some deputy sheriffs performing this weekend," he said. "They weren't exactly Medal of Honor winners, all right? The way they performed was frankly disgusting."

The commander-in-chief reportedly floated ideas of putting a ban on bump stocks, arming teachers to protect their classrooms, and raising the legal age to purchase a gun from 18 to 21 years old.

People had a lot to say on Miller not paying attention during the meeting.

 

 

 

 

 

