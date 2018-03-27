‘The Chief Of Police Got My Brother Killed’: Stephon Clark’s Brother

"The chief of police got my brother killed. He doesn't care. He shows no emotion at all,” said Stevante Clark protesting his brother’s senseless killing.

Stephon Clark was shot and killed in his own backyard by police officers who assumed the African-American man had a gun with him. After killing Clark, all the Sacramento police could discover was his cell phone. He did not have any weapon.

Following this chilling episode of an unarmed black man being killed by the police, a City Council meeting was held in Sacramento to protest police brutality. However, the brother of the slain African-American, Stevante Clark, interrupted the meeting with a group of protesters who chanted Stephon Clark’s name and encouraged others to join in.

The meeting was temporarily shut down after several protesters gathered at the meeting holding signs and chanting Clark’s name.

Hundreds of people who were waiting outside have made their way into the city hall foyer, where they are chanting Stephon Clark’s name over and over. I’ve never quite seen anything like this in a govt building. pic.twitter.com/lKz5PqFZcc — Jose A. Del Real (@jdelreal) March 28, 2018

Stevante was reportedly given the microphone with the mayor’s permission after people in the crowd asked the members to let him speak.

After calling out Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s name, he said, "The mayor and the city of Sacramento has failed all of you," he said referring to high levels of rent, gang violence and the uncontrollable poverty in the city.

As Stevante was protesting his brother’s senseless killing at the hands of the Sacramento police, other demonstrators blocked fans from entering the NBA arena as the Sacramento King's game began.

Demonstrators had protested in a similar manner earlier in front of the NBA arena. Sacramento police in riot gear assembled outside City Hall to keep a check on the crowd.

Police in riot gear outside city hall. pic.twitter.com/Juqc5np8sD — stevelarge (@largesteven) March 28, 2018

The cases of police brutality and racial profiling are surging day by day. Alton Sterling was shot in 2016 by two white officers while he was selling CDs. Both the officers will not be charged.

It is yet to be seen whether the officers involved in Clark’s case will be charged or not. Both the officers who killed Clark are now on a paid administrative leave.

