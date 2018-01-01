Steve Bannon Thinks Trump Would’ve Made Martin Luther King Jr. ‘Proud’

On the contrary, Martin Luther King Jr. stood for the opposite of everything President Donald Trump represents and would not be “proud” of Americans regressing by electing him to the presidency.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon had the audacity to assert that if Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. were alive today, he “would be proud” of President Donald Trump.

Although Bannon and Trump did not part on the best of terms last August, the president’s former right-hand man praised his ex-boss in an interview for the United Kingdom’s BBC show “Newsnight.”

“Donald Trump has the lowest black unemployment in history,” Bannon said. “Donald Trump has the lowest Hispanic unemployment in 25 years.”

He continued: "If you look at the policies of Donald Trump, OK, anybody — Martin Luther King would be proud of him and what he's done for the black and Hispanic community for jobs.”

Bannon went on to say that King would be glad that Trump “finally stopped the illegal alien labor forces coming in and competing with them every day and destroying the schools and destroying the health care.”

This is not a joke, folks. Bannon actually said these things.

If there was ever any doubt that this man is delusional, his comments in this interview should serve as confirmation. King stood for the exact opposite of everything Trump represents and would not be “proud” of Americans regressing by electing him to the presidency.

Furthermore, Bannon’s comments on the unemployment rates for blacks and Hispanics are misleading.

While the black unemployment rate did hit a record low of 6.6 percent as of April 2018 and the Hispanic unemployment rate also hit its record low of 4.8 percent, these rates are the result of a steady decline that has consistently been getting lower since peaking around 2011. This trend has not sped up or slowed since Trump’s presidency, despite the fact that he credits himself for it.

Bannon is out of the White House and out of Breitbart, yet he's still being given a platform only to continue peddling lies and false narratives to further Trump's agenda. No doubt, Bannon's absurd and ridiculous statements in this interview made King turn over in his grave.