Memoir Reveals Steve Jobs Told His Daughter She Smelled Like A Toilet

In a new memoir, Lisa Brennan-Jobs reveals how her father drove around in expensive cars while her mother cleaned houses for a living.

"You smell like a toilet."

These were the words Apple founder Steve Jobs said to his daughter when she visited him just three months before his death in 2011.

In a heart-wrenching memoir, Lisa Brennan-Jobs has revealed what it was like to be the daughter of the co-founder of Apple Inc.

Jobs left Chrisann Brennan after she fell pregnant with Brennan-Jobs at the age of 23.

For several years, Jobs publicly disowned his daughter.

In an excerpt of her upcoming book entitled, "Small Fry," published in Vanity Fair, Brennan-Jobs states how her father drove around in expensive cars while her mother cleaned houses for a living.

Only after he was ordered to undergo a paternity test in 1980, Jobs was forced to admit he fathered Lisa with Brennan. He was also instructed to produce child support, which he eventually finalized on December 8, 1980, just four days prior to when Apple went public and Jobs was worth more than $200 million.

However, the paternity test confirmation did little to improve the fraught relationship between the estranged father and daughter as, Brennan-Jobs writes, "her father had not been "generous with money, or food, or words."

At one point, she mentions how her wealthy father would replace a Porsche whenever it got a scratch. But when she once asked him if she could have one of the disposed cars, he responded by saying, "You're not getting anything. You understand? Nothing. You're getting nothing."

Brennan-Jobs also recalls the time when she asked her father if the failed precursor to Macintosh, "Apple Lisa," was named after her.

"Nope. Sorry kid," he replied.

However, when U2 frontman Bono asked Jobs the same question during a family vacation, the billionaire said, "Yup."

The troubled relationship between the two continued to be the same way till Jobs' death in 2011 from complications caused by pancreatic cancer.

Brennan-Jobs states her father was “sour” with her even on his deathbed and spoke to her in a “biting way.” That's when he made the remark about her smelling "like a toilet."

