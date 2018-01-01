Steve King’s Facebook Page Shares Pathetic Meme Mocking Christine Ford

Rep. Steve King’s Facebook page shared a meme making fun of Christine Blasey Ford after she accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

It’s 2018 and a verified Facebook page of a GOP congressman thought it was OK to mock a sexual abuse survivor.

Rep. Steve King’s Facebook page shared a pathetic meme targeting Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused President Donald Trump’s SCOTUS nominee of sexually assaulting her while they were in their teens in the 1980’s.

Kavanaugh has denied all the allegations against him.

But a powerful testimony by Dr. Ford shares a different, horror story.

The Republicans have ever since backed Kavanaugh. And now, someone who handles King’s social media thought it wasOK to make fun of Ford’s misery.

King’ Facebook page shared a meme featuring a picture of Ford wearing sunglasses. Right next to it was another doctored picture, where Ford’s glasses were removed and her face is replaced with Trump’s former Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

“I KNEW IT!” reads the accompanying text. “ah-HA!!! ,” King’s campaign wrote, mocking the sexual assault survivor.

Instead of investigating the serious allegations against Kavanaugh, King’s social media campaigners decided to make light of it. Clinton is in no way related to whatever happened with Ford, but the meme is trying very hard to brew a conspiracy.

When HuffPost got in touch with the person behind this vile campaign, they said the humor was pointed to the “absurdity of the left.”

“Do you think this is an appropriate meme for a congressional campaign to be sharing? Considering it’s about an allegation of sexual assault?” asked HuffPost.

“The humor of that meme is pointed at the absurdity of the Left, nothing more. Our page content is definitely not for people who struggle to have a sense of humor or irony. That being said, we’re definitely not going to litigate every meme with you,” the campaign responded.

Lol c’mon man...it’s obviously alluding to the Left manipulating the opposition against Kavanaugh’s nomination,” they added.

However, this unabashed behavior from King’s campaign is not surprising. After all, the Iowa Republican who openly calls himself a “Nazi sympathizer” is famous for spewing white supremacist propaganda.

Banner / Thumbnail : Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty