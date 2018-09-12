Rep. Steve King Openly Supports Nazis. Why Does He Still Have His Job?

It's appalling to see how a sitting U.S. congressman openly advocates white supremacists, spews white supremacist propaganda.

“Nazi” is injected into Leftist talking points because the worn out & exhausted “racist” is over used & applied to everyone who lacks melanin & who fail to virtue signal at the requisite frequency & decibels. But...Nazis were socialists & Leftists are socialists https://t.co/0SkC2a4Y2l — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) September 12, 2018

Yet again, Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) has publicly endorsed views of a white supremacist on Twitter.

King tweeted a post by a YouTuber Lana Lokteff, while adding his own opinion on how the terms "racist" and "Nazi" were being overused by the "leftists."

Lokteff runs Sweden-based "Red Ice TV" media along with her husband Henrik Palmgren. Her YouTube channel regularly propagates white supremacist vitriol, quite unabashedly.

Just to give an example, Red Ice has published a video entitled, “They Want You Dead, White Man!” It has over 100,000 views.

Lokteff herself has said America “can never, ever be too white,” and that interracial relationships are “more devious than blatant in-your-face mass murdering.”

However, Lokteff's blatant white supremacist background did not deter the Republican representative from sharing her post and adding his own, factually incorrect, twist to it.

The word “Nazi,” King wrote, “is injected into Leftist talking points because the worn out & exhausted ‘racist’ is over used & applied to everyone who lacks melanin & who fail to virtue signal at the requisite frequency & decibels. But...Nazis were socialists & Leftists are socialists.”

Firstly, in his tweet King is clearly disregarding the reality of racism and suggesting it's indiscriminately used for white people.

While it goes without saying that it's a false assertion it is important to note that King is reiterating a white supremacist talking point.

Secondly, granted the Nazis referred to themselves as "National Socialists," but everyone who has read history properly knows that it was a misnomer. Nazis were fascists. Not leftists or socialists but fascists.

Just like Lokteff.

But King's lack of concern for Lokteff's in-your-face Nazism isn't surprising. Just in June, he retweeted Mark Adrian Collett, who has openly declared his admiration of Adolf Hitler and has called himself a “Nazi sympathizer," and refused to apologize.

King himself frequently engages in white supremacist rhetoric. Case in point: He infamously once suggested only white people can restore civilization.

Despite all of this, the Republican leadership has done next to nothing to discipline King. He’s still chairman of the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice.

All thanks to the GOP's criminal silence.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call