GOPer Once Said LGBTQ Community Would 'Marry Everyone With AIDS'

“The redefinition has serious downside results. The next step then is polymorphism, where one marries many.”

A Republican who is now running for governor in New Mexico bizarrely connected same-sex marriage as a ploy to get health access.

Back in 2008, Rep. Steve Pearce (R-N.M.) attended an event in Carrizozo, New Mexico, where he shared his views regarding gay marriage. He said the trend would lead to “polymorphism” and a large number of people would marry “everyone in California with AIDS.”

At that time, same-sex marriage was a national debate and was allowed in only two states. It was later legalized nationwide in a landmark 2015 Supreme Court ruling.

“What’s going on with gay marriage is ... the redefining of a social institution. And the redefinition has serious downside results. The next step then is polymorphism, where one marries many,” he said in the video.

He then said same-sex marriage would create fraud and said it is a tactic to obtain health care benefits.

“Where this all gets headed is toward the access to benefits, and so you can imagine that a person would say, ‘Oh all these people in California don’t have access to AIDS treatments.’ ... They might say this to themselves: ‘I’m gonna marry everybody in California with AIDS,’ and suddenly they’ve got access to the, maybe the benefit program, the health insurance that a single person has,” added Pearce.

The video recently resurfaced after Pearce announced he’s eyeing for governorship. His spokeswoman Keeley Christensen released a statement regarding the video.

“Congressman Pearce believes the government should not be involved in redefining marriage. He personally believes marriage is between a man and a woman. The issue, however, is settled law,” she said.

The derogatory remarks made by Pearce were denounced by The Democratic Governors Association.

“These offensive comments only further confirm that Steve Pearce is too extreme for New Mexico. The state’s next governor will have their work cut out for them to turn New Mexico around from Governor Martinez’ mismanagement, and that can only happen with leadership that values making an inclusive economy that works for every New Mexican, not pushing an extreme social agenda,” said association press secretary Melissa Miller.

The Republican is a member of the ultra conservative House Freedom Caucus and this is not the first time he has made such comments.

In 2014, he released a book, “Just Fly The Plane, Stupid,” in which he wrote that a wife is to “voluntarily submit” to her husband.

“The wife is to voluntarily submit, just as the husband is to lovingly lead and sacrifice. The husband’s part is to show up during the times of deep stress, take the leadership role and be accountable for the outcome, blaming no one else,” read an excerpt from the book.

