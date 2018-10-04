Steven Seagal Storms Off Interview After Sexual Assault Question

Before BBC Newsnight's Kirsty Wark could finish her question, Seagal silently took off his earpiece and walked offscreen.

Steven Seagal is one of the many -- many -- powerful men in the entertainment industry who came under scrutiny amidst the #MeToo movement against sexual assault.

Seagal is also one of the many powerful men in Hollywood who managed to evade accountability due to statute of limitations.

But that does not mean they cannot be questioned over their history of sexual misconduct.

During a recent interview with BBC's "Newsnight" on Oct.4, reporter Kirsty Wark tried to ask the 66-year-old actor what he had to say about the accusations against him in the United States. However, before she could finish her question, Seagal stormed off.

"In terms of your life in America, you have been very much caught up in all the allegations of sexual harassment. You had a rape allegation against you and I wonder how you deal with all that?" Wark asked.

Wark was about to add something more when Seagal, without uttering a word, took off his earpiece and walked off. As cameras cut back to the studio, Wark told the audience that Seagal has denied all accusations against himself.

Multiple women, including actresses Jenny McCarthy and Scandal's Portia de Rossi, have come forward against the actor, accusing him of offenses ranging from sexual harassment to rape.

Actress Regina Simons became the first woman to accuse him of rape in an account published in January to TheWrap.

Simmons alleged the actor raped her in 1993 at a Beverly Hills home when she was 18 years old and was working as an extra for his movie "On Deadly Ground." She said the actor had invited her to a wrap party but it turned out to be the only person to show up at the house. That's when Seagal raped her.

In September, Los Angeles prosecutors announced the 1993 rape accusation against Seagal would not result in any charges due to the statute of limitations.

Seagal's Newsnight interview came almost a year after The New York Times published the Harvey Weinstein story that set off the #MeToo movement.

