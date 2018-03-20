© Reuters/Joe Skipper

Stoneman Douglas Now Requires Only Clear Backpacks, But Will It Work?

by
Alice Salles
At Stoneman Douglas High School, students will only be allowed to carry clear backpacks. But many people are asking if the policy alone will do.

 

 

After the horrific mass shooting tragedy that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is trying to do all it can to address gun violence immediately. Unfortunately, one of the solutions it’s encountered, pale in comparison to what Floridians — and other Americans — were hoping to see implemented.

Read More
Florida Shooter’s Brother Involuntarily Committed To Mental Facility

The New York Times reports that the Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert W. Runcie has sent a letter to Stoneman Douglas parents saying that children are now required to carry only clear backpacks on school campus.

If a student fails to bring one from home, Runcie said, then they would be provided one at school for no cost.

Parents were also alerted that students would be issued identification badges that they must have on them at all times.

The new policy follows reports involving the Parkland shooter’s brother being charged with trespassing on campus and another case of two students who were arrested for carrying knives.

Another policy being discussed by school officials is the use of metal detectors. One idea is to install permanent devices at school entrances or simply to use metal-detecting wands.

But Runcie complained recently that the use of metal detectors just isn’t enough, calling it ineffective.

“Someone is not going to go through a metal detector with an AR-15,” he said in an interview prior to adopting the clear backpack policy.

At the time, he also complained that the use of metal detectors in a school with more than 3,200 students would end up stifling the learning environment.

 

 

On Twitter, many users not only criticized the backpack initiative as inefficient but also called it problematic over privacy concerns.

 

 

 

 

Others reminded Parkland school officials that instead of simply adopting these emergency policies, the school should be pushing for more gun control.

 

 

 

 

 

Despite the calls for action, the school district alone cannot impose gun control laws. But residents can continue to make themselves heard. On top of that, they should also lobby and push lawmakers to take on their viewpoint.

Still, making the case that the policies the school has adopted and is considering adopting in the future are a failure is also important.

As we have seen in airports where metal detectors and other equipment is used to keep passengers from entering planes with weapons, these technologies all serve as good security theater, but they aren’t always effective.

In order to actually promote real change, then Floridians such as Stoneman Douglas students could, in addition to taking part in protests, personally press their representatives in the state legislature, and then their representatives in Washington, D.C., asking them to do their job and analyze bills that would address the gun violence issue at hand immediately.

Read More
FBI Arrests Neo-Nazi Who Lied About Having Ties To Parkland Shooter

 

Tags:
backpack clear backpacks florida high school gun control gun politics in the united states gun violence high school marjory stoneman douglas marjory stoneman douglas high school metal detector metal detectors parkland
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.