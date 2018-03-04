‘Stop Blaming White People’ Sign Found Outside New Jersey Post Office

An unexpected sign reading "Stop Blaming White People" was found outside a New Jersey post office last Thursday, prompting a local debate about racism.

The United States Postal Service is investigating a sign posted outside its office located in Flemington, New Jersey, last Thursday.

Employees at the office found and removed a red, yellow, and white sign that reads “March is national stop blaming white people month! Accept responsibility for your own bad choices. Hug a white person!”

USPS Postal Inspector Greg Kliemisch told NJ Advance Media that the investigation was in its early stages. He said that placing signs on the building is forbidden but would not disclose whether the facility had cameras and recorded the event.

Betsy Driver, a local councilwoman, took to Facebook to sharply denounce the incident.

“The fact that somebody even put the sign up is just sad and not a reflection of our town,” she wrote.

“Racism in our town exists and the racists have been emboldened in the past year to fly their hateful flags a bit higher and yell a bit louder,” she typed in another post.

Sign posted overnight at NJ Post Office:

"March is national stop blaming white people month! Accept responsibility for your own bad choices. Hug a white person!” pic.twitter.com/FiutNc6nfN — Maggie Jordan: (@MaggieJordanACN) March 4, 2018

Hate crimes increased for the second straight year in 2016, the first time this has occurred in over a decade, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). The SPLC also noted that “the significant increase over the last two years coincides with Donald Trump’s racist, xenophobic campaign and its immediate aftermath.”

Current and former members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet have records of pursuing racist policies.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was prohibited from becoming a federal judge because of alleged racism.

A former colleague said, “under [Steve] Bannon's Leadership, Breitbart openly embraced the white supremacist alt-right ... with [Breitbart editor Milo] Yiannopoulos pushing white ethno-nationalism as a legitimate response to political correctness, and the comment section turning into a cesspool for white supremacist mememakers.”

Additionally, John Kelly said last year that “Robert E. Lee was an honorable man.”

While it would be simplistic to attribute every event promoting white nationalism to the Trump presidency, the president has certainly elevated known bigots to positions of power and helped normalize racist discourse.

As for the racist sign discovered at the New Jersey post office, we can only hope that whomever put it up faces swift disciplinary action as a result of their ignorant stunt.