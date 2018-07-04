Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Suggests He Might Run Against Trump In 2020

“IF (big) he seeks re-election, I will run, but only if I think that there is no other candidate in the race that has a REAL chance at beating him.”

President Donald Trump might have to face off against Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against the commander-in-chief, in the 2020 presidential run – but only if he doesn’t think any of the other contenders don’t stand a real chance at challenging the former reality TV star.

“IF (big) he seeks re-election, I will run, but only if I think that there is no other candidate in the race that has a REAL chance at beating him,” Avenatti tweeted recently. “We can't relive 2016. I love this country, our values and our people too much to sit by while they are destroyed.”

The attorney, who has proved to be a vocal critic of the president and his longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, followed up his statement with another tweet.

“To those that claim that only a traditional politician with 'experience' can beat Trump, go back & look at the results from 2016,” he continued. “He beat all 15 of those candidates that he faced (crushed many). If we go down the same path and are not smart, don't be surprised with the result.”

In a separate interview with the CNN, Avenatti told “The Lead" Jim Sciutto he had “three things that this President lacks” – “brains, heart and courage.”

“I'm deeply disturbed at the direction this country is taking,” he added, referring to the Trump administration’s barbaric policy of separating immigrant families at the U.S. border. He also blasted the president’s ongoing trade war with key allies.

Avenatti also shared an image of the New York Daily News’ 4th of July cover that showed Trump as a clown.

I always liked the Daily News! Be clear - only a street fighter has a chance at displacing the “King.” Otherwise, this country and its principles will be in pieces and non-recognizable. #FightClub #Basta pic.twitter.com/X3sSR81daZ — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 4, 2018

Earlier this year, the lawyer filed a motion in federal court seeking to depose Trump and Cohen to answer questions about an alleged $130,000 "hush money" payout to his client Daniels back in 2016. The motion was filed on behalf of the actress who claimed to have an affair with the real estate mogul almost a year after he married his third wife and present first lady, Melania Trump.

