Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Says There Are Three More Women Trump Paid Off

Attorney Michael Avenatti — best known for representing adult film star Stormy Daniels — exposed more damaging information about President Donald Trump’s alleged extramarital activities.

Apparently, there are three more women in addition to Daniels and ex-Playboy playmate Karen McDougal who were paid hush money by Trump, a media company, and Michael Cohen to keep quiet about their encounters with Trump.

The lawyer made these explosive claims during a panel discussion Thursday night, The Root reports. He did not disclose the identities of the women nor did he elaborate on why the women were paid off, but he did claim that one of the women was pregnant at the time of her alleged run-in with Trump.

Avenatti provided very little details to support the bombshell he dropped, but he reportedly told USA Today that one of the women’s payments was routed through the tabloid media company American Media Inc., which publishes the National Enquirer. The other two payments allegedly came from “Trump through Cohen.”

While the salacious claims against Trump seem to be getting more outrageous at every turn, there is credence to them given the recording that was just released this week in which Trump and Cohen can be heard discussing McDougal two months before the 2016 presidential election.

Unless there is evidence that campaign funds were illegally used to pay these women, there isn’t much that the new revelations can do to get us closer to impeachment. But, at the very least, these continuous scandals could spark a wave of Trump’s supporters distancing themselves from him, thus stunting his chances of re-election.