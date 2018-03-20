Stormy Daniels Passes Lie-Detector Test About Trump Affair

According to a polygraph test report from 2011, Stormy Daniels was "truthful about having unprotected vaginal intercourse with Donald Trump in July 2006."

Former playboy model Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was “truthful about having unprotected vaginal intercourse with Donald Trump in July 2006," according to a polygraph test report from 2011.

In 2011, the adult film star took the lie detector test on the request of Bauer Publishing, which owns Life & Style and InTouch magazines. The test was supposed to judge whether she had an affair with President Donald Trump. The examiner discovered there is a more than 99 percent probability she told the truth when she said they had unprotected sex in 2006, according to the test result.

The interview wasn’t released in 2011, but the publication released it in InTouch magazine earlier this year.

According to the test result obtained by CNN, Daniels was asked three important questions: "Around July 2006, did you have vaginal intercourse with Donald Trump?," "Around July 2006, did you have unprotected sex with Donald Trump?" and "Did Trump say you would get on 'The Apprentice'?"

The probability of deception in her response was measured to be less than 1 percent.

She answered “yes” for all the questions. The first two were analyzed to be truthful and the third question was "inconclusive," according to the polygraph examiner, Ronald Slay.

Michael Avenatti, Clifford's attorney, tweeted an image of her taking a lie detector test.

The attorney confirmed he purchased the video and file of the polygraph test for $25,000.

"We did so to ensure that it would be maintained and kept safely during the litigation and not be altered or destroyed," Avenatti said in a statement. "We did so after learning that various parties, including mainstream media organization, were attempting to acquire the video and the file and either destroy it or use it for nefarious means."

Avenatti explained Daniels passed the lie detector test about her relationship with Trump, long before the former reality TV star announced his candidacy for presidency.

Trump, his administration and his lawyer, Michael Cohen “vehemently deny” the president had a relationship with the adult film star.

Cohen reportedly paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quite on the matter, but she sent a letter to Trump’s attorney, offering to return the hush money.

The adult film star also tweeted out backing her claims about having an alleged affair with Trump.

Technically I didn't sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star. But I digress...People DO care that he lied about it, had me bullied, broke laws to cover it up, etc. And PS...I am NOT going anywhere. xoxoxo https://t.co/Js9sEnanIk — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 20, 2018

"Where are his test results claiming otherwise? Where are Cohen’s test results claiming otherwise? When this is over, the American people will know the truth about the relationship and the cover-up," said Avenatti.

Jordi Lippe-McGraw, the reporter who interviewed Daniels for Life & Style magazine, said the adult film actress passed the test in a broader sense.

"Based off of the interview, we had her take the polygraph test to confirm the details of what she was telling us. There wasn't much in the way of physical evidence, per se," said the reported, adding that the bigger question they wanted a confirmation for was the affair actually happened and that Daniels passed that aspect.

Lippe-McGraw said Daniels told her she had unprotected sex with Trump, because Daniels is allergic to latex and didn't have condoms at the time.

Daniels' friend, Alana Evans, said she and Daniels were both receiving threats over the allegations from people who had previously been part of the adult film industry.

"I have not been made aware that Cohen had physically threatened her. I know in the last few weeks, and the last couple of months, that Stormy and myself have received threats from people in the outside world completely trying to defend Trump and Cohen and calling us liars and threatening us with physical harm, so I wouldn't be surprised if it's stemming from there as well," she said.

Coming back to the polygraph test report, the results are generally barred in the court. But the fact that Daniels said she had a relationship with Trump in 2011 backs her allegations against the president now.

The White House and Cohen have not commented on the polygraph results.

Trump prefers to stay mum on these allegations in the media, but with the passage of time all the revelations by the adult film star are a massive threat to the POTUS’ reputation.

