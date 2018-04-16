Stormy Daniels Plans To Donate $130,000 To Planned Parenthood

Stormy Daniels is pledging to donate $130,000 — the same amount she was reportedly paid to not talk about her alleged affair with Trump— to Planned Parenthood.

It seems the former adult film star Stormy Daniels has started to believe the ongoing probe into President Donald Trump’s long-time personal attorney Michael Cohen will tip the scale in her favor, as she has reportedly decided what she will do with the money she might get in her defamation lawsuit.

Recent reports suggest if the actress wins her lawsuit against the commander-in-chief and his fiercely loyal attorney, a non-profit organization will also considerably benefit from her win.

Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, reportedly told the Penthouse Magazine she will donate $130,000 to Planned Parenthood in Trump and Cohen’s names if she wins her legal case against the men.

The cover of the magazine featured Daniels with an American flag. The headline read: “Penthouse Pet of the Century: Getting Intimate With the Most Wanted Woman in America.”

In her interview, she also discussed her alleged affair with Trump and talked about the man who reportedly threatened her to keep her quiet on the matter.

“I don’t have shame. You can’t bully me,” Daniels told the magazine, according to the Daily Beast.

The actress filed a lawsuit against the commander-in-chief earlier this year, arguing that a nondisclosure agreement she signed to remain quiet about the alleged affair is void – because apparently, Trump never signed the document.

Daniels also showed up in the federal court in the New York City and tore into Cohen’s hearing, making it pretty clear to the president and lawyer duo they can no longer get away with their dirty tactics.

She slammed the lawyer, saying he had been playing by a "different set of rules, or should we say no rules at all. For years, Mr. Cohen has acted like he is above the law."

Cohen, the president’s personal fixer, showed up in the U.S. district court in Manhattan after skipping the initial hearing. Cohen and his lawyers were in the court to ask the judge to limit the ability of federal prosecutors to review documents seized from his offices and home in a recent raid by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said he and his client attended the hearing out of concern that none of the documents seized in raids be tampered or destroyed.

Avenatti also went on to call Cohen "radioactive," and said "anybody associated with him in the last 20 to 30 years should be very, very concerned."

Banner Image Credits: REUTERS/Mike Segar