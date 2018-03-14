Stormy Daniels Sets Up Crowdfunding Page To Pay For Trump Lawsuit

The adult film star needs to have enough money to carry on with her legal battle against President Donald Trump, so she decided to ask the public for help.

Stormy Daniels launches crowdfunding effort to raise money for lawsuit to break NDA with Trump and Michael Cohen. https://t.co/IPISy5t9dZ pic.twitter.com/mxCrjpFQ8C — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) March 14, 2018

Adult film star Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels, seems to be having a hard time paying her way through her legal battle against President Donald Trump.

While she has a net worth of $2 million, the president and former business mogul's net worth is $3.1 billion.

In order to stand up to the Trump, Clifford did what anyone else in 2018 would: She set up a crowdfunding page.

Her lawsuit against Trump hopes to get her out of the nondisclosure agreement she claims she signed in 2016 so she wouldn’t talk about her former relationship with him. Although she signed the contract that keeps her from talking about an alleged 2006 affair with the president, she claims that Trump didn’t sign the documents.

If the document is declared null and void, it would allow her to openly share her story. Until then, she has a long and costly legal battle to fight.

After offering Michael Cohen, Trump’s attorney, to return the $130,000 in full in exchange for her freedom to speak about the affair, neither Trump nor Cohen responded, the crowdfunding page states.

As a result, she needs help to cover the expenses she will have to face if she carries on with the lawsuit, such as “attorneys' fees; out-of-pocket costs associated with the lawsuit, arbitration, and my right to speak openly; security expenses; and damages that may be awarded against me if I speak out and ultimately lose to Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen."

While she says on her crowdfunding page that she’s fortunate and luckier than most, she also needs help to take on the Goliath that is Trump.

Yes, this one is legit. It is more reputable for legal stuff than gofundme — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 14, 2018

Regardless of whether people agree with what she does professionally or her life choices, we expect to see many supporting her cause as she is trying to stand up to a very powerful bully — the one who now sits in the Oval Office.