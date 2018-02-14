Thanks To Trump's Lawyer, Stormy Daniels Is ‘Free To Talk’

“Everything is off now, and Stormy is going to tell her story,” adult film actress Stormy Daniels’ manager, Gina Rodriguez, told The Blast.

Just a day after President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen said he paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 out of his own pocket, sources claim Daniels is now free to spill the beans regarding her alleged affair with Trump because Cohen confessed he paid her to shut up.

According to the actress’ friends, her legal team has notified the commander-in-chief’s lawyers that Cohen violated the agreement made back in 2016, shortly before the presidential election.

The agreement called out for both the parties to not talk about the agreement, according to The Blast.

Stephanie Clifford, known by her stage name Stormy Daniels, appears to have kept her end of the contract. Even during her appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” she kept on dodging questions about having an affair with Trump – though she did essentially confirm the presence of a non-disclosure agreement.

Meanwhile, Daniels’ manager Gina Rodriguez said she believes POTUS’ lawyer invalidated the non-disclosure agreement, when he admitted paying her out of his own pocket, according to The Associated Press.

Cohen claimed the payment was “lawful,” however, he has denied the hush money had anything to do with Trump’s relationship with the adult film star.

“Just because something isn’t true doesn’t mean that it can’t cause you harm or damage,” the attorney said. “I will always protect Mr. Trump.”

There is no evidence whether Trump knew anything about the payment, but it has surely fueled questions whether such a payment could violate federal campaign finance laws.

